WWE Star Nikki Bella Graces the Cover of ‘Brides’ Magazine

The TV personality walked herself down the aisle in a dress she chose just 30 minutes prior.

Nikki Bella graces the red carpet at the 47th annual Gracie Awards. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

After three years of dating, WWE star Nikki Bella and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev tied the knot. The couple held a fairytale wedding in Paris, but and put their own unique flair on the ceremony.

For example, Bella walked herself down the aisle. ”I'm about to be 39,” she explained to Brides. ”I don't need to be given away. I’m a mother. I'm an entrepreneur. I’ve done a lot of things on my own in life, so while I knew I wanted to walk myself down the aisle, I also wanted to have the presence of all these strong women with me.”

The special day was documented by a TV crew and will be released as a special on E! titled Nikki Says I Do in 2023.

While Bella appears to have had everything carefully planned out, she revealed that she didn’t choose her ceremony dress until 30 minutes before walking down the aisle. “I always knew that, on my wedding day, I wanted to wear something that would leave my grandkids staring at pictures of me thinking that they’d want to wear it at any age, too,” said Bella.

In describing her motivation for her wedding looks, the wrestler emphasized, “You can be strong and feminine at the same time. That’s the beauty of being a woman. We get to be both.”

In her cover shoot for Brides, Bella was styled in four dresses ranging from classic and elegant to chic and modern. “I love very classic and timeless wedding dresses—the ones that could be [worn] in any era. That’s why I’ve always been in awe of brides like Grace Kelly. [I love] Old Hollywood style and how the starlets would dress in the ‘50s. They showed the perfect amount of shoulder or cleavage for that sexy-but-classy balance.”

Bella and Chigvintsev have a two year old son, Matteo who was born when the couple were engaged. The 38-year-old mother is also the owner of the small wine company, Bora Bora which produces private label wines.