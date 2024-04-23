Xandra Pohl Makes Her Debut in the 60th Anniversary Issue of SI Swimsuit
The 2023 Miami Swim Week runway show was a success thanks, in part, to Xandra Pohl. The professional DJ put her talents on display during the show, playing music as the models walked the runway. But she didn’t simply DJ the event—she also walked the runway herself.
As it turns out it, it was a sign of what was to come. Following her appearance on the SI Swimsuit runway last July, the 23-year-old landed a spot on the pages of this year’s magazine. Alongside a handful of other first-time models, Pohl makes her SI Swimsuit debut in the 60th anniversary issue. She recently traveled to Belize to pose for photos taken by photographer Derek Kettela.
In celebration of 60 years, the brand has launched a “Be Legendary” campaign. When asked what the phrase means to her, the DJ’s response was simple but insightful. Being a legend, she says on the set of her photo shoot, “is just being confident in yourself” and passionate about whatever you stand for. “I feel like if you're passionate about it, you're a legend.”
For her part, Pohl’s passion lies in her work as a DJ. Though she found it difficult to break into the male-dominated field, with hard work and perseverance, she has done just that. The first-time SI Swimsuit model soon will be releasing her own music, signing with a record label and going on tour. In other words, she has proven herself in the industry.
But she still faces doubt. Some people still don’t take her seriously. While she hopes that people will come around to appreciate her talents, she’s not going to let it affect her confidence. In spite of it all, “I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing,” she says. “I’m confident about it, and I’m passionate about it. I am who I am.”
