Zendaya and Tom Holland Share a Sweet Moment Following His ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Performance

The adorable pair left the London theater hand-in-hand.

Martha Zaytoun

Tom Holland and Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya / Variety/Getty Images

After months of press tours and promotional trips for her recent films Dune: Part Two and Challengers, Zendaya is enjoying some well-deserved time off. But, in typical fashion, she’s still managing to find opportunities to show off her incredible style.

The 27-year-old stepped out in London on May 23 alongside her longtime boyfriend, actor Tom Holland, following his debut performance as Romeo in Romeo & Juliet at Duke of York’s Theatre. Of course, she was dressed to impress and perfectly on-theme. The actress wore a black Elizabethan era-inspired gown with a corseted bodice and wide skirt from designer Vivienne Westwood. She paired the dramatic dress with a beaded wrap necklace and wore her hair in a simple bun.

The look was only the latest in a series of eye-catching and aptly themed outfits from the American actress. During each stop on the press tour for her star role in Challengers, she wore a different tennis-themeed outfit—an ode to her role in the film, which follows a top tennis player and her transition to coaching. So, it was no surprise that Zendaya took the opportunity to dress in a period outfit for her night out at the theater.

Tom Holland and Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya / Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/Getty Images

Zendaya and Holland left the theater hand-in-hand following his performance opposite stage actress Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, who played Juliet. Since the pair met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, it was rumored that they were romantically involved. But confirmation of their relationship status didn’t come until 2021, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

