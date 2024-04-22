Zendaya Tells The Hilarious Story of How She and Tom Holland Talked Their Way Out of a Speeding Ticket
Zendaya and Tom Holland just keep getting cuter and cuter and fans are devouring the little tidbits of relationship insight the actress has been dropping in various interviews as she’s been on press tours for her back-to-back films, Dune: Part Two and Challengers.
The 27-year-old met the English actor, also 27, after they played on-screen lovers in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. They reunited for 2019’s Spider-Man: Far from Home, but didn’t spark romance rumors until after Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in ’21, and the two were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles.
The UK native, who is starring in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet play in London’s West End theater starting in May, then confirmed the relationship with the most adorable and viral Instagram post wishing his girlfriend, “my MJ” a happy birthday.
The Emmy Award-winner appeared on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about her new sports-romance film and also answered some rapid fire questions.
“Have you ever received a speeding ticket or a moving violation?” Kimmel asked the Euphoria star.
“I have not...I’ve gotten close. Tom and I were rushing to a spin class… with my mother,” she told the late night host and the audience laughed, while she clarified, “I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class because I don’t do that. But we were going a little fast ’cause we were running late.”
The Northern California native explained that they were pulled over, but the cops “recognized that he was Spider-Man and...we were fine. We got a warning, and everything was OK”
“Well, he’s a crimefighter, there’s a community there,” Kimmel responded with a smile.