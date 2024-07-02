Brenna Huckaby Celebrates Disability Pride Month With Inspiring Message
July is Disability Pride Month, an annual occasion held to honor the experiences and achievements of those with disabilities. Three-time Paralympic gold medalist Brenna Huckaby started things off on a strong note on Instagram on Monday with an inspiring message of self-acceptance.
“I’m not proud to be disabled, because my body and my disability is the least interesting part about me—at least that’s what I used to believe,” the 28-year-old model and mom stated in a video voice-over. “When I became disabled in 2010, I had to learn how to accept my new reality, my disability and this whole new identity.”
Huckaby had her right leg amputated at the knee at the age of 14 following an Osteosarcoma diagnosis. She turned to snowboarding as a form of rehabilitation, and quickly fell in love with the sport. The athlete and SI Swimsuit legend is currently training hard for the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy.
“But the process of accepting your disability doesn’t end there,” she continued. “Because we live in a society that, regardless of how much progress we’ve made, we are seen as others and at times that is hard to accept. But my disability has given me so much more than society or an amputation could take away. I’m so proud of the person my disability has helped me grow into.”
Huckaby’s comment section was quickly filled with praise from friends and fans alike.
“Beautifully said! Your story inspires us all! 🌟,” one of her 117,000 followers commented.
“Thank you for sharing yourself and your struggle!” someone else added. “You’re an inspiration and an amazing role model!”