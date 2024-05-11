Molly Sims Is Working to Improve Childbirth Around the World
As the mother of three children, model Molly Sims feels strongly about promoting adequate childbirth conditions worldwide. Her passion for making the pregnancy and birth process safer brought her to Jhpiego, a Maryland-based non-profit organization that seeks to provide lifesaving care to those in need around the world.
In partnership with the organization, Sims traveled to Tanzania last year with her young daughter, Scarlett. There, the pair had the opportunity to meet the “mothers, the nurses, the doctors and midwives, and the adolescents all impacted by the INCREDIBLE work of Jhpiego,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. It “was truly one of the best experiences of both of our lives.”
As a mother herself, “it’s hard for me to even comprehend how many women are still dying in childbirth,” she admitted. “That so many newborns never get to celebrate their first birthday… That the lives of so many are cut short by diseases that we know how to prevent.”
In that same vein, the 50-year-old attended Jhpiego’s 2024 Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala with her daughter Scarlett earlier this month.. There, Sims had the chance to help raise money for the organization, and her 9-year-old daughter had the opportunity to speak about their trip to Tanzania.
“Every day, the team at Jhpiego asks how they can save more lives?” Sims said. “Every day, WE should be asking how can we support them?”