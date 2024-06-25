Winnie Harlow Shares Powerful Message for World Vitiligo Day
Model Winnie Harlow has long used her platform to be an outspoken advocate for vitiligo, a condition that causes patches of skin to lose their color. The Canadian entrepreneur was diagnosed with it at the age of 4, and through her advocacy work, has become representation for those who also have the condition.
Today, June 25, is World Vitiligo Day, and the 29-year-old took to her Instagram account to share an important message with her 10.1 million followers on the platform. In her caption, Harlow reflected upon working with Shahad Salman, a fellow model with vitiligo, for a Vogue Arabia magazine cover in 2019.
“I’m so happy she had someone to relate to. That’s human nature 🫶🏾 we long for that connection,” Harlow wrote. “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting, getting messages from and getting tagged by so many of you over the years and just like you finally get to see yourself through me, I get to see myself through you. My younger self longed to have this community. To see myself in others.”
In addition to the magazine cover image, Harlow’s carousel featured photos of herself alongside other individuals with vitiligo.
“It’s not easy to never recognize who you see in the mirror. It’s not easy to be ridiculed for things you can’t control,” she continued. “I’m proud of you. I understand 🫱🏾🫲🏽🤍You were born a Swan 🦢 don’t let narrow minds let you believe otherwise.”
Several fans chimed in to the comments section to thank the SI Swimsuit legend for using her platform to bring recognition to the day while simultaneously uplifting others.
“I just found out that I have vitiligo two weeks ago,” one person wrote. “I was scared for a minute because I’m working towards a career in acting but then I thought of you and the fear disappeared🤎 Thank you so much for being a positive role beautiful Queen!!!❤❤❤.”