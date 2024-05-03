Nneka Ogwumike Welcomes Cameron Brink to the League, Celebrates Fellow Women in Sports
When Cameron Brink was 12 and playing at Stanford’s basketball camp, she was looking for a “North star,” she told Sports Illustrated Lifestyle in the fall. She found one in players like “Jayne Appel, Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike.” Watching the greats succeed in the League proved to her that she could, too.
Now, she’s embarking on that journey. In early April, Brink was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. A few weeks later, she was at the Los Angeles Sparks practice facility, working to earn her rookie spot on the team.
During the off-season, Nneka Ogwumike traded her Sparks jersey—the one she wore for the past 12 seasons—for Seattle Storm threads. She won’t share the lockeroom with Brink, but she’s filled with “love” and the promise of what’s to come.
In a recap of April that she shared to Instagram, the star athlete reflected fondly on the last month. She shared a handful of photos with fellow female athletes, including one in which she posed beside Brink on the night of the WNBA Draft. Dressed in their red carpet best—which the rookie complemented with a L.A. Sparks hat—the pair smiled side-by-side.
“April truly showered me with love and opportunity,” Ogwumike reflected. “So many great memories with my fellow women in sport and ready to bloom this May. “
The recap and reflection comes at a time when women’s sports are seeing greater media attention than ever—thanks, in part, to Ogwumike’s efforts. We’re looking forward both to seeing further growth for women’s sports and to watching Brink and Ogwumike on the court together in the WNBA.