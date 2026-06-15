What Happened With Angel Reese and Isabelle Harrison? Explaining the Flagrant 2 Foul

Basketball has been in the news quite a bit over the last few weeks, between the New York Knicks’ history-making NBA Finals win and the WNBA season being in full swing.

If you’ve been keeping up with the latter, you likely caught wind of a foul play that occurred over the weekend between Angel Reese and Isabelle Harrison when the Atlanta Dream took on the Toronto Tempo, which resulted in a player being ejected from the game. So, what exactly happened? Allow us to catch you up to speed!

Isabelle Harrison and Angel Reese | Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

What happened between Angel Reese and Isabelle Harrison?

On Sunday, June 14, Reese and the aforementioned Atlanta-based franchise faced off against Harrison’s Tempo in their latest Commissioner’s Cup games. The two athletes—who are also former teammates, having both played for the Chicago Sky back in 2024—had a run-in on the court during a play. Clips from the incident show that, after Reese was passed the ball and lined up her shot, Harrison appeared to wrap her arms around Reese, with both athletes falling to the hardwood.

Their teammates quickly flooded the court, separating the two as they made their way back to their feet. As noted by multiple outlets, the incident appeared to be the result of rising tensions throughout the game, with clips shared by Bleacher Report also depicting several other tense moments between Reese and Harrison earlier in the matchup before the foul play occurred.

Following the incident, Harrison was removed from the game, with Just Women’s Sports reporting, “Officials reviewed the play and assessed a Flagrant 2, which triggers an automatic ejection.” Per ESPN and the official WNBA rulebook, a foul is designated as Flagrant 2 “if contact committed against a player, with or without the ball, is interpreted to be unnecessary and excessive ... a personal foul is charged to the offender, and a team foul is charged to the team.”

The Tempo's Isabelle Harrison was ejected for this flagrant 2 against Angel Reese.



Was this the right call? pic.twitter.com/LcFZAWMb7Y — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2026

The Dream went on to win the game 102-77, putting their season so far at 9-4. Meanwhile, the Tempo currently sits at 7-7. As noted above, Reese and Harrison were once teammates, having both played on the Sky in 2024. Since then, Harrison signed a one-year contract with the Tempo this April amid her free agency, while Reese was traded to the Dream for two future first-round picks.

Next up, the Tempo is set to face the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, June 16. Interestingly enough, the Dream’s next match-up will also see them go head-to-head with the Fever on Thursday, June 18.

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