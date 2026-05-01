Cameron Brink’s Preview of Sparks Media Day Has Fans Applauding Throwback Jerseys

Following the Los Angeles Sparks media day on Thursday, April 30, forward Cameron Brink has provided her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a little sneak peek ahead of her third year in the league.

In a carousel of images posted to her account yesterday, the 24-year-old WNBA star posed in a purple and yellow throwback jersey as she sat in a director’s chair and held a basketball on her lap. In additional slides, Brink was photographed against a fake Hollywood sign backdrop as she struck various poses. In the final slide, Brink playfully pursed her lips for the camera as she posed with teammate Erica Wheeler’s diamond chain around her neck.

“media day sneak peek💜,” Brink wrote in her caption, which, along with her photos, inspired plenty of fans to jump into the comments section with excitement.

“Year 3 loading,” the official New Balance account wrote.

“Cam Bam volume 3️⃣😍,” teammate Rae Burrell cheered.

“The throwback jersey goes crazy!” sports content creator Jenna Bandy added.

“Throwback jerseys are 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” artist Tyson Beck concurred.

“Basketball Baddie 😍,” sportscaster MJ Acosta-Ruiz applauded.

“Iced out Cammmmmm is my new favorite person!” Wheeler noted of Brink’s borrowed accessory.

Brink’s media day lip combo

The New Jersey native credited her glam team in her post, including hairstylist Ryan Richman, who gave Brink’s blonde locks a sleek and slightly wavy blowout, and makeup artist Bex Marie, who broke down the athlete’s entire makeup look on her own Instagram feed. Marie focused on fresh skin, flirty lashes and a glossy dark pink lip for Brink’s media day glam, and you can snag the athlete’s lip combo with the following three products.

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While the Sparks began preseason play on Saturday, April 25, with an 89-63 victory against the Nigeria National Team, the squad will travel to Moda Center to take on the Portland Fire this Sunday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET. Then, Brink and her teammates will officially tip off the 2026 WNBA regular season on Sunday, May 10 at home against the Las Vegas Aces.

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