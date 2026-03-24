Jordan Chiles Celebrates ‘Big Ten Gymnast of the Year’ Win With Incredible New Photos

Every time she steps onto the gymnastics mat, Jordan Chiles reminds fans why she is, in fact, “THAT girl.”

The two-time Olympian returned to compete with her team, the UCLA Bruins, at the Big Ten Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, March 21, which were held at the University of Illinois. There, she helped lead the team to their second consecutive Big Ten win—and that was just the beginning of her many victories!

Chiles’s impressive weekend

Chiles also took home “2026 Big Ten Gymnast of the Year” honors for the first time in her career, and—as reported by Forbes—she made history in the process, with her 39.825 all-around score “marking a conference championship record.” At the meet, Chiles won every event except for vault, with her flawlessly executed floor exercise becoming her 17th overall perfect score.

“Being able to wear this medal around your neck, or even getting the award of being a Big Ten winner, definitely makes you so motivated,” Chiles told the Daily Bruin of the win. “I can’t wait for even bigger wins at the very end of [the] season.”

Following these victories, Chiles celebrated by sharing a carousel of new photos with her followers on Instagram on Monday, March 23, where she posed with her teammates wearing her four (four!!!) Big Ten medals. She also showed off her personal trophy for her “Gymnast of the Year” win in the fifth slide of the carousel, captioning the photo set, “like Jordan ‘96, ‘97 ✨💍#B2B #CHAMPS #BIG10.”

Fans, family members and famous friends celebrate

With news this incredible, many fans, family members and famous friends were quick to hop into Chiles’s crowded comment section to sing her praises, offer their congratulations and simply celebrate the gymnast and her undeniably impressive performance so far this season.

“Let's GOOOOOO!!!!!! B2B Champs 🏆,” Chiles’s mother, Gina Chiles, penned.

“Proud doesn’t even begin to express how we feel!!” the brand account for GK Elite wrote.

“so you’re actually the coolest person i know,” fellow UCLA gymnast Ciena Alipio declared.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” longtime supporter Flavor Flav—who gifted the Olympian one of his signature clocks when the two presented together at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards—added.

And we absolutely echo all of the above sentiments! We’re sending a big congratulations to all the members of the UCLA Bruins—and of course, to Chiles, as she continues to shine brighter than ever.

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