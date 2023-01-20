Katie Austin Shares Where to Stay and Eat in Italy From Her All-Time Favorite Trip

The SI Swimsuit model had the vacation of her life with her boyfriend last September.

Katie Austin. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Katie Austin is feeling nostalgic about the end-of-summer trip she took to Italy last September with her beau, Lane Armstrong. She shared a throwback photo dump with tons of vacation information in the caption.

“WELL, better late than never,” the SI Swimsuit model captioned the Jan. 18 post. “A recap of my favorite trip of life.”

Austin has blogged about her travels on katieaustin.tv in the past and she added that this IG trip breakdown was in lieu of a blog post.

The first photo featured Austin and Armstrong sharing a sweet kiss on a boat. The 29-year-old included cute outfit pics, selfies, candids shots of her boyfriend and food in the carousel post.

In the caption of her post, Austin detailed the itinerary of her trip, including the cities she visited, the hotels at which she stayed, and her favorite restaurants along the way.

Hotels

According to the hotel’s Instagram account, it is located right in the heart of the Amalfi Coast and boasts “unrivaled sea views and the promise of personalized luxury.”

This family-owned “luxury boutique” hotel is located in Positano.

Hotel Cocumella was the first-five star luxury hotel on the Sorrento Coast. Per the website, it’s “a shelter beloved by artists, scientists, statesmen and nobles” and is full of culture and ancient history.

Restaurants

Pizza was an obvious choice for the couple while in Italy. They ate at both the Donna Stella and Donna Sofia pizzerias located close to each of their respective hotels.

While in Sorrento, the duo dined at the Cocumella, which Austin wrote in her caption was a nice switch-up from the regular pizza and pasta. They also enjoyed some traditional Italian food at Tasso.

For a long and leisurely lunch date and a delicious aperol spritz, Austin suggested beach club La Fontelina.

Additional Advice

“It’s a very romantic trip. Highly suggest for couples.”

“It ended up being three times more expensive than we imagined but worth it. Just go with more money saved than you expect.”

“Bring a sweater.”

“Anytime after Sept. 25 is tough and the waters get rough.”

“The water taxis are the BEST way to get around. And if you get car sick… good luck lol.”

