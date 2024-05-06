Jennifer Aniston Shares the Advice She Wishes She Could Give Her 25-Year-Old Self
Jennifer Aniston has been in the spotlight for more than three decades. From her breakout role in Friends to starring in numerous hit rom-coms like Just Go With It and The Break-Up, the actress has dominated the industry since she was in her 20s. With that, she is constantly asked how she’s looked so good at every age.
The 55-year-old, who is the founder of haircare brand LolaVie, has previously admitted that her relationship with fitness and health has evolved over the years. These days, however, The Morning Show star is in a place where her “mind, body and spirit” feel better than they did in her 20s.
Aniston said the key was going easier on her body and trading intense exercises for low-impact, sculpt-based workouts. The Emmy Award winner a huge fan of Pvolve, and after using the platform for years, has become an ambassador for the brand.
“Don’t beat your body up physically. Take it easy. It will serve you in the long run—this is your only body,” she shared in a recent interview with Byrdie as the advice she would give her younger self. “Honestly, I wish I’d discovered Pvolve in my 20s and 30s because I really banged up my body with running at ridiculous speeds, CrossFit training, [and other workouts]. My physical therapist used to say I was her job security. She gave me a Barbie doll with Kinesio tape on every injury she’d treated me for over the last sixteen years, and the whole doll was covered in tape.”