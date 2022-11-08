Ashley Graham Reminds Us, ‘Everyday Is a New Journey of Body Acceptance’

Ashley Graham attends the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani. Gotham/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model and fashion influencer Ashley Graham is the face of body positivity, but she still occasionally struggles with self-acceptance.

She recently shared an unedited image on her Instagram of her postpartum stomach and expressed gratitude for her changing body. The model is consistently applauded for her confidence and messages of body acceptance, but re-emphasized that it takes effort.

“It’s such a journey,“ she told a reporter from Access Hollywood. “Every day is a new journey of body acceptance. I think that that’s the most important thing for people to remember is that it’s not overnight. It’s not something that just comes and you have it forever.”

“It’s something that I’m working on every day,” she continued. “And I just want other people to know that it’s O.K. if it’s not just something that you innately feel all the time.”

Graham, who is a mom of three boys under the age of three, wowed on the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Graham wore a Peter Do original piece—a floor-length brown trench coat that she turned into a dress by draping it off her shoulder and buttoning it up. Her hair was sleeked back into a bun and she wore chunky textured gold hoops—a classic combination. She paired the look with a unique horseshoe style belt and dainty gold heels.

“I just love him; he’s so sweet,” she said of the Brooklyn-based fashion designer. “Letting me wear right off the runway and kind of letting me transform this trench coat into an evening dress. You know, show what collarbones I have left. A little za za za.”

She shared a video of her preparation process for The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) event. The BTS look involved her hair stylist, Erickson and makeup artist Katie Hughes.

