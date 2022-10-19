Happy National Love Your Body Day

Nataliashein/Getty Images

Today, the National Organization for Women celebrates its 25th annual National Love Your Body Day. The day falls on the third Wednesday of every October and is meant for “women of all sizes, colors, ages and abilities to come together to celebrate self-acceptance and to promote positive body image.”

The Love Your Body campaign, launched in 2012, aims to rewrite the outdated narrative — namely that being admired, envied and desired based on one’s looks is the primary function of womanhood — the beauty industry and media have perpetuated for women. NOW knows that there is no “template” for beauty and that the unrealistic standards set by the beauty and media industries are hazardous.

The organization conducted research in 2012 that showed almost 80% of adult women in the U.S. were not happy with the way they looked. NOW wants to challenge the prescribed social norms and change how women are portrayed based on skin color, weight and other criteria.

“Body positivity focuses on the functionality and health of the human body, not on its physiological appearance,” says Julia Cassidy, vice president of clinical nutrition at Alsana. “Practicing body positivity involves accepting, respecting, caring for and protecting your body with the appreciation of all the things your body can do for you.”

Alsana is an eating disorder recovery community that helps adults achieve lasting eating disorder recovery and whole health. The company is made up of eating disorder treatment professionals who are committed to meeting each client at any unique point in their recovery journey. They have in-person programs in California, Alabama and Missouri, and are available for virtual access all over the country.

Cassidy knows that there is a direct relationship between body image and self-esteem and recognizes how important body positivity is in today’s day and age. She shared her four tips for cultivating a positive body image with Business Wire.