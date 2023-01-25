Kate Hudson Is All Smiles While Working Out in Latest IG Post

Kate Hudson. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kate Hudson is staying active this year. The Glass Onion star shared a sneak peek of her morning workout on Jan. 24. She wore a set with light blue-green sweatpants and a sports bra as she snapped a series of selfies in various exercise positions.

“Movement bubbles up some happy vibes,” she captioned the post. “Try it 😉 And don’t forget the happy vibe smoothie to support this whole bubbly situation! Loaded with @tobeinbloom #mctoil #nutbutter #wildblueberries #gojiberries #homemadeoatmilk.”

The 43-year-old is a follower of the Tracy Anderson Method, which involves “activating the small muscles—and keeping them consistently challenged” to “harness and deliver the elusive dancer’s body.”

Hudson laid on the ground with her arms stretched in the air and a huge smile on her face in the first click. She showed off various moves using Anderson’s Staff and Puck Bundle ($549) of equipment as well as the TA Leather Ankle/Wrist Weights ($85) in other pics.

In the last two photos, Hudson showed the ingredients of her INBLOOM smoothie and shared a snap of herself staying hydrated with water. The actress cofounded INBLOOM, a supplement powder company, in 2020 with the goal of making wellness more accessible.

Consumers can shop the website by benefit—including skin, hair and nails, recovery and energy, cognition and stress, and immunity support—or by ingredient like collagen, multivitamin, protein, ashwagandha and nootropic.

Hudson launched activewear brand Fabletics in October 2013, and it quickly became a celebrity and influencer go-to for workout apparel.

The company boasts more than two million members who pay $59.95 monthly in exchange for any two-piece outfit or item up to $100, online or in-store. Membership perks also include 20% to 50% off all products, including weekly new arrivals, free shipping on all orders above $49.95, and access to the Fabletics FIT app featuring on-demand trainer-led workouts.

