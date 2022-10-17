Katie Austin’s Home Gym Setup Is What Dreams Are Made of

The SI Swimsuit model turned her garage into her ideal space and it looks incredible.

Katie Austin attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Cindy Ord/Getty Images

If you’re looking for inspiration to create your own home gym setup, you’ve come to the right place. Katie Austin may have just cracked the code and created the perfect home gym of your dreams. The SI Swimsuit model transformed her home’s garage into a full gym complete with free weights, kettlebells and seriously cool aesthetics.

Austin's gym also boasts an infrared sauna, a cold plunge, and a TV so that she doesn't miss a game if she's working out. The space is equipped with both a Peloton and a Tonal, which Austin admits she doesn't use often, but that her boyfriend loves.

In a video posted on Youtube in October 2021, Austin took us through the initial process of completely transforming her scrap-filled garage into a bright and energetic space to get fit. After clearing out the furniture in her garage, Austin set out to paint the space in an upbeat peach color. The final result included a big stripe and a little stripe on her white wall. Even the walls in her home gym have movement!

Next, Austin installed the floors of the space herself using a rubber black mat. Amazon has tons of affordable options to turn your own room into a safe space to work out in.

It’s not as hard as you’d imagine creating your dream space. Austin showed in a short 10-minute video that it’s possible to do it yourself too. The cherry on top of the space is a neon sign Katie had made that reads, “Let’s get to it”. So, the real question is, what are you waiting for? Get to it!