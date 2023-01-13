The actress has teamed up with health and wellness brand Hers.

Kristen Bell. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kristen Bell is using her platform to speak out on mental health. The former Good Place actress recently chatted with People about the importance of opening up about her own struggles in order to help others.

“The thing that is of the highest priority to me is sharing my personal journey. Because it provides a little bit of authenticity to who I am,” she told People.

Bell added that she was somewhat afraid of publicly opening up about her own struggles with depression and anxiety. Known for her bubbly public-facing persona, the 42-year-old mom of two said she hopes to help lessen the stigma around accessing mental health resources.

The actress is the first Mental Health Ambassador for Hers, a brand that offers personalized mental health care services and resources.

“Everybody’s mental health journey, wellness journey is so individual. It is not one size fits all,” Bell said. “There are people with anxiety and depression that don’t need medication, there are people that do, but the tools are out there. You have the ability to put as many tools inside your toolbox as you want. And having people feel empowered to take control of their mental health is incredibly important to me.”

Hers cofounder and SVP of brand and innovation Hilary Coles said in a press release that she hopes that with Bell’s involvement, consumers will be less intimidated by mental health care services.

“Kristen’s genuine personality and openness about her mental health resonates with people in a really honest and authentic way,” Coles said. “Harnessing her influence and community, we hope to support people looking for a better way to take care of their anxiety and depression.”

“You have an obligation to take care of yourself from the inside out,” Bell previously told People. “You are not alone. Never feel embarrassed or ashamed about who you are.”

