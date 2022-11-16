Sydney Leroux Reveals the Most Important Part of Her Routine For Her Mental Health

Consistency and sticking to what works are keys for the pro soccer player.

Pro soccer player Sydney Leroux. Deitch + Pham

Pro soccer player Sydney Leroux knows a thing or two about juggling priorities on and off the field.

Leroux, who is a forward for Angel City FC in the National Women’s Soccer League, is a mother of two—she shares son, Cassius, 6, and daughter, Roux, 3, with her former partner, MLS forward Dom Dwyer.

Leroux attended the 7th Annual Marie Claire Power Trip in Los Angeles earlier this week. The two-day event, powered by Chase and United Airlines, brought influential women together for a summit that encouraged participants to “Power Your Purpose.” In addition to Leroux, Marie Claire enlisted powerhouses like Jessica Alba, Carey Mulligan, Jessica Chastain and more to lead conversations around female-founded businesses, investing in women and more.

Leroux shared that juggling motherhood and playing soccer requires a delicate balance, one that starts with self-care. She says that having a consistent personal routine is key to maintaining her mental health.

“I wake up, I get the kids ready for school, and then I start my routine,” Leroux says. “So I feel like we have a family routine and then [I have] my own personal routine.”

Leroux notes that her daily personal routine includes time to herself, whether that’s driving in the car listening to music or alone time to work out.

“I think staying in a routine for me is very good for my mental health,” she adds.

And what about balancing being a mom and an athlete? Well, the truth, according to Leroux, is that there is no perfect balance.

“You just figure it out and you just make it work,” she says. “Somehow, some way, it always figures itself out and it always works. And even though the balance may not be 50/50… you just figure out what works for your family.”

