Ariana Grande’s New Album, ‘Petal,’ Will Drop in July: Here’s What We Know

Attention, pop music lovers! Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has announced that her eighth studio album, petal, will drop on July 31. The 32-year-old musician revealed the news by posting the album art to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, April 28, and the “Thank U, Next” singer’s fans are rightfully overjoyed by the news.

The cover art features a close-up snapshot of the three-time Grammy Award winner with her eyes closed and a grin on her face, her brunette locks softly sweeping across her face.

“I’m shaking,” former Catfish: The TV show host Kamie Crawford wrote.

“I’m so proud of you,” brother Frankie Grande added. “Can’t wait for the world to hear this. I love u. 🥰.”

“😭🥹🫶🏽 here we gooooooooooooo,” one of Grande’s 371 million followers on the platform cheered.

“THE COVER IS BEAUTIFUL,” someone else noted.

“i keep coming back to this post every 8 minutes because i just don't believe it's real,” one comment read.

“MY HEART RATE HAS NEVER BEEN THIS HIGH,” one fan admitted. “I DONT KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH MYSELF RIGHT NOW.”

What we know about ‘petal’ so far

While Grande’s official announcement came yesterday, the Wicked star has been teasing new music for weeks. On April 8, the “we can’t be friends” singer shared an Instagram carousel of pics from a recording studio. And now that we know the name of her forthcoming album, it’s clear Grande included an Easter egg in the post earlier this month, as a delicate bouquet of flowers was featured on the second to last slide.

On April 18, Grande teased more footage from the studio with a reel of her recording her new album alongside producer Ilya Salmanzadeh. While the two have worked together on multiple occasions in the past, the Swedish songwriter has also collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. In part of the video, Grande described the forthcoming project as “Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”

“pls omg,” Billie Eilish pleaded, while someone else predicted, “AG8 IS COMINGGGGGGG.”

Grande’s last studio album, Eternal Sunshine, was released in March 2024, so dedicated fans have been waiting for her eighth studio album for over two years. Within that timeframe, the Boca Raton, Fla., native was largely occupied working on the Wicked franchise. The first film hit theaters in November 2024, while the sequel, Wicked: For Good, was released in November 2025.

Late last fall, Grande ditched her platinum blonde locks and returned to her brunette roots, which many fans took as a sign that she was reentering her music era.

Grande is so back, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store!

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