Following the Birth of Baby No. 3, Fellow Athletes Congratulate Alex Morgan on Her New Addition

Alex Morgan is now a proud mom of three! On Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 22, the retired professional soccer player announced the birth of her third child, a son, whom she shares with husband Servando Carrasco.

In addition to posting a precious snapshot of her newborn’s profile, the two-time Olympic medalist also revealed her child’s name on social media. “Tiago V Carrasco,” she wrote in her caption. “Our 5-a-side team is complete 🤍.”

Plenty of Morgan’s 9.1 million Instagram followers chimed into the comments section of her post to congratulate the mom and philanthropist on her new bundle of joy. While some called out the sweet name, others simply sent the now-family-of-five well wishes.

“Congrats Al!♥️,” Chicago Stars FC forward Mallory Pugh Swanson cheered.

“Awwww, yes!!! Congrats!!!😍😍😍😍😍,” former professional soccer player Julie Foudy cheered.

“Not a coincidence you and Messi both have sons named [Tiago]….. goats doing goat stuff,” one fan noted.

“Cute Portuguese name 🩵🩵🩵,” someone else wrote.

“Congratulations!! So precious🥰❤️,” track and field athlete Allyson Felix chimed.

“Tiago the Great 💙,” another comment read.

After meeting in college while playing soccer at the University of California, Berkeley, Morgan and Carrasco got engaged in December 2013. A year later, the athletic power couple tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in Santa Barbara, Calif., with a ceremony and reception for friends and family at Rancho Dos Pueblos. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Charlie, in 2020, while their son Enzo was born in March 2025.

Morgan, who won the NWSL Championship with the Portland Thorns in 2013 and took home the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019, had an incredible career as a professional athlete. Off the field, she was instrumental in leading the fight for equal pay for USWNT athletes, which ultimately reached a $24 million settlement in 2022. However, even Morgan felt the pressures of being a working mom while trying to balance life both on and off the field. While she stepped away from professional soccer in September 2024, Morgan continues to be a working mom, as she is cofounder of TOGETHXR and creator of the Alex Morgan Foundation, just to name a few.

“We all have our own unique journey as moms and with our children, and that’s more than O.K.,” Morgan told Good Morning America about a year into her retirement from professional soccer. “In many ways, being a working mom and juggling it all is a sign of vulnerability and confidence.”

We wish Morgan and her family nothing but the best as they settle into life as a family of five!

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