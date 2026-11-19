Florence Pugh is taking a stand against critics after a recent red carpet walk had users online commenting on her appearance. The East of Eden star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Nov. 18, to not only set the record straight, but to also urge the general public to think before they talk about other people’s bodies.

The event that spurred public discourse about her physical appearance was Pugh’s attendance at the 17th annual Governors Awards. Her soft pink Valentino gown for the celebration at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 15, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and a bedazzled bodice, as well as a gorgeous train.

However, some trolls quickly jumped into the comments section of various online posts to accuse Pugh of undergoing facial surgery or taking weight-loss drugs.

Florence Pugh | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

“I’m aware that the culture on socials currently is very interested in talking about people’s surgery and Ozempic changes, it’s clearly a part of our time right now, that there’s this frenzy of people picking apart what’s truth and what’s fake,” the 30-year-old Midsommar actor wrote in part of her statement.

Pugh went on to share that she recently “learnt online” that she was not only on Ozempic, but that she had supposedly also undergone “upper bleph? Lower bleph? Filler? Face lipo? Bucal fat [removal]? Chin surgery? Nose surgery?!”

In her Instagram rebuttal, Pugh clarified that she is not on Ozempic, nor has she undergone any facial surgeries. The star clarified that after she turned 30 in January of this year, she went on a bit of a health journey to “change [her] relationship with alcohol, and to be able to do at last one pull up in the gym.” She shared that this year, she has felt better in her body than ever before by prioritizing rest, working out (with building muscle being her main goal over weight loss) and eating healthy.

“Let’s use this as a moment of self-reflection,” Pugh concluded. “It you were one of those people that have the instinct to pull apart bodies, I think let’s start with asking yourself why? And what you get from it? ... It feels inescapable but part of changing the tide is on you as much as us in the public eye.”

While Pugh has the comments on her post turned off, the message has 1.7 million likes as of press time.

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