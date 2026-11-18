Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will soon be a family of six! After announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last week, the high school sweethearts revealed the gender of their fourth child on social media yesterday.

In a joint reel posted to both Brittany and Patrick’s accounts, the pair shared a sweet and simple gender reveal on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The video captured the family of five in their kitchen as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife shared a sweet smooch before using champagne flutes to dig into a heart-shaped cake decorated in blue and pink icing.

Daughter Sterling and son Patrick sat perched on the counter while Patrick held the couple’s youngest child, Golden, in his arms. As Brittany pulled the champagne flute out of the cake to reveal a pop of blue, she let out a joyful squeal. Blue confetti then rained down over the family as Patrick and Brittany once again shared a kiss and celebrated with their children.

Following the reveal that the couple’s fourth child is a boy, plenty of friends and fans chimed into the comments to celebrate the exciting news.

“💙💙💙,” the official Chiefs account wrote.

“Two boys two girls, SO perfect!!😍,” content creator Sierra Honeycutt declared.

“Ahhhh so perfect!!! Congrats you guys! Two of each is the BEST 😭😭❤️,” fellow mom and fitness entrepreneur Laura Novotny cheered.

“Yessssssss CONGRAtS momma !! 💙💙💙💙💙💙,” Fox sportscaster Charissa Thompson added.

Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to suggest names that follow suit with the rest of the Mahomes family’s children. “titanium loading. Titan,” one follower suggested. “Welcome to the family Chrome Mahomes,” another user suggested. “Onyx Mahomes is my vote 😈🤣,” WNBA great Candace Parker chimed.

While Brittany and Patrick started dating as students at Whitehouse High School in their native Texas, the two got engaged in September 2020 and tied the knot on March 12, 2022 in Hawai’i. In addition to being a proud mom, Brittany is also the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, the NWSL franchise based in Missouri.

The certified personal trainer is also a former athlete. She played collegiate soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and played professional soccer in Iceland for one season following graduation. Since retiring from soccer, Brittany has chosen to focus on fitness entrepreneurship and family. Over the years, the soon-to-be mom of four has spoken out on how motherhood has changed her for the better.

“Being a mom changed so many things in my life and changed how I looked at so many things,” Brittany told Yahoo! Entertainment over the summer. “It really reshaped and redefined a lot of things in my life ... It’s made me more intentional, more purposeful and, honestly, more motivated to keep going and keep showing my kids that there are no boundaries in front of you. You can achieve anything. You can be a part of anything that you want to. You need to dream big and understand that you have to work hard and do the hard things to do the fun things."

Congratulations to the Mahomes family on their exciting news! We wish them nothing but the best.

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