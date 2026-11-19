The country music industry’s hottest stars descended upon the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 18, as the 60th annual Country Music Awards honored artists for their major achievements within the last year.

Hosted by “Heart Like a Truck” singer Lainey Wilson, there were some truly spectacular moments throughout last night’s show. While Taylor Swift attended the CMAs for the first time in a decade, Ella Langley swept the show with six awards out of nine nominations.

In addition to the cermony itself, the red carpet proved to be a fashionable affair. Musicians, entertainers and more showed up and showed out ahead of the main event, and we noticed several trends among their stylish ensembles. Below, take a look at just a few of the highlights.

Shimmering sparkles

Ella Langley

Ella Langley | Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Langley, who took home the CMA for “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year” and “Album of the Year,” among other accolades, dazzled on the red carpet in a gorgeous Elie Saab gown. The nude-colored garment featured a plunging, bedazzled neckline and sheer peek-a-boo paneling throughout. Styled by Stef Colvin, the “Choosin’ Texas” singer wore her signature chestnut locks in sleek waves.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Swift, who stunned on the red carpet in a yellow Oscar de la Renta gown, performed a medley of “I Knew It, I Knew You” and “Our Song” while clad in a look from Erdem’s spring-summer 2027 collection. In yet another striking ensemble, Swift opted for the Disco Dragon Dress by Taller Marmo, pictured above, to present the “Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award” to Brooks & Dunn.

Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Mahomes, who recently announced she and her husband, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, are expecting their fourth child together, sparkled in a glitzy Jenny Packham gown. The halter neck dress included ruched and gathered fabric at the midsection, while the Kansas City Chiefs WAG amped up the glam of her gown with equally dazzling earrings.

Bold cut-outs

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Baylee, a content creator and model, cohosted the CMA Awards Backstage Live on TikTok with country artist Lauren Alaina. For the occasion, she opted for a stunning nude Basil Soda dress with daring cut-outs. Baylee’s hair was styled in tight ringlets, while her glam for the evening was comprised of a frosty eyeshadow and glossy lip.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Also daring to bare her abs on the red carpet was Cavallari. The television personality and entrepreneur wore a deep brown dress adorned in sequins for last night’s ceremony. The floor length halter gown included a major cut-out moment that showcased the former Laguna Beach star’s toned midsection.

Rich, seaonal colors

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Thumann, a model and content creator, hosted Billboard’s red carpet livestream of last night’s award ceremony. For the occasion, she wore a gorgeous cocoa brown gathered belt dress by Sid Neigum, and paired the standout gown with a pair of peep-toe heels.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain | Scott Kirkland/Getty Images

The Other Mommy actor hit the red carpet in a hue and texture perfect for autumn. Chastain’s strapless crimson Elie Saab gown featured ruched fabric around the star’s waist, while her new platinum blonde bob and bright red lipstick brought some old Hollywood energy to her look.

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