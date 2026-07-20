Camille Kostek Shares Which Guest Left Her ‘Starstruck’ at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Camille Kostek is opening up about attending the biggest wedding of the year, and she’s sharing some insider tidbits!

The prolific model stopped by the Sports Illustrated Beyond the Pitch event in New York City over the weekend alongside her longtime partner, NFL star Rob Gronkowski. While walking the red carpet, Kostek exclusively chatted with People, where she revealed a little more about what it was like to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding earlier this month.

In case you (somehow) missed it, the pop sensation and Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied the knot on Friday, July 3, at the NYC landmark in a ceremony officiated by the one and only Adam Sandler. However, even a month later, little is known about the event itself, except for a few stories shared from those who attended. Kostek and Gronkowski were among them, and the former has now disclosed another A-list name who received a coveted invite.

On the Sports Illustrated red carpet, People asked the model which guest she was “most shocked” to see at the ceremony, to which she candidly responded, “Julia Roberts.” Kostek went on, adding, “I absolutely was starstruck. Like, even thinking about her, I lose my train of thought. She’s amazing, and I was not expecting to see her.” The outlet also asked Kostek about Swift’s “emotions” during the special day, to which she sweetly said, “[Swift] was literally like a real-life princess in her custom Dior.”

In the days following the wedding, Kostek also showed fans what she and Gronkowski wore to the ceremony in a 17-photo carousel shared on her Instagram. For the occasion, Kostek sported a stunning sleeveless gown in a muted blue, which she accessorized with some seriously sparkling accessories. Meanwhile, the NFL star wore a classic black tux complete with a sleek bowtie.

And that chat with People about Swift’s “I dos” wasn’t the couple’s only standout moment from their time on the Sports Illustrated carpet! The model and her longtime partner also tickled fans when Gronkowski was spotted off to the side, proudly carrying the model’s YSL handbag so she could pose for photos, as seen in a video shared by New York Post Sports.

Kostek, a former cheerleader for the New England Patriots, first met the tight end during a Thanksgiving Charity event while they were both working for the NFL franchise back in 2013, and the pair have been romantically linked ever since. You can learn more about their relationship here.

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