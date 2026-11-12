Camille Kostek Shares Sweet Message to Rob Gronkowski Following Patriots Hall of Fame Induction

This past weekend was a special one for Camille Kostek, as she got to witness her partner, four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, get inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

The ceremony, which took place at Patriot Place Plaza in Massachusetts on Sunday, Nov. 7, honored the former NFL tight end, who played for the Patriots between 2010 and 2018 before coming out of retirement to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons (in 2020 and 2021). With his induction over the weekend, Gronkowski officially became the 38th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Following the ceremony, Kostek took to Instagram to express some heartfelt thoughts regarding Gronkowski’s special moment in the spotlight. As fans of the couple likely know, the two have been together for over a decade. They met during a Thanksgiving charity event at Goodwill in the Boston area in 2013, when the now 37-year-old athlete was playing for the team and the model and host, 34, was a cheerleader for the Patriots. The rest, as they say, is history!

“I have been proud to cheer you on from the sidelines, in the stands, and around country,” Kostek wrote in her Instagram caption on Wednesday, Nov. 11. “But this past weekend watching you be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame with our families and Pats Nation was one of the most special moments I’ve witnessed in your career. Your legacy forever lives on in New England as a Patriot for life 🏈 Cheers to the most RESILIENT guy I know!

“And as Rob said in his HOF speech, ‘I’m so glad our passions brought us to New England.’ So am I. I’m glad my dance career led me to be selected as a New England Patriots Cheerleader and I’m so glad the Patriots selected you during the draft. I don’t think it was a coincidence that our love for giving back is also what brought us together. The Patriots charity event that changed it all for us❤️.”

Likewise, Gronkowski thanked his girlfriend during his speech on Sunday, sweetly stating, “You are the love of my life, baby, and backbone of all the big plays, helping me play at a high level ... Love you, baby.” The retired athlete also shouted out his former teammate Jermaine Wiggins, as the fellow tight end slipped Kostek Gronkowski’s phone number at the aforementioned charity event that sparked their love story.

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