Are Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady Dating? Explaining the Rumors

Over the weekend, several outlets reported that football superstar Tom Brady was not only dating prolific supermodel Candice Swanepoel, but allegedly had been “for a while.”

For those out of the loop, Brady is a retired NFL quarterback best known for his years with the New England Patriots. Over his decades-long career, he won an impressive seven Super Bowls (six with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Meanwhile, Swanepoel is a supermodel in every sense of the word, strutting the catwalk for major designers including Dior, Versace, Stella McCartney and many more. She’s also the founder of the popular swimwear brand Tropic of C. Most recently, the model rocked the runway at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Needless to say, the news caused quite a stir in the worlds of sports and fashion, so let’s unpack all the gossip.

Are Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady dating?

Romance rumors started swirling on Sunday, Oct. 25, after People reported that a source stated the couple had allegedly “been dating for a while now.” Another source corroborated this claim to the outlet, adding, “Candice and Tom have been dating for months. She’s been very secretive and selective about who she’s told about their dating. When they have met up, they’ve gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted.”

From there, several other outlets began circulating the story, and on Monday, Oct. 26, Page Six spoke to another exclusive source. The outlet reported that the source alleged the two have been enjoying time together; however, the situation is casual, as Brady isn’t “looking to jump into another serious relationship just yet.”

These latest rumors come after several stars have been romantically linked to the quarterback in the last year alone. Since the start of 2026, Brady has been linked to Alix Earle, Irina Shayk and several others. Previously, the NFL player married supermodel Gisele Bündchen, but the two divorced in 2022 following 13 years of marriage. Brady also has three children: a son with his former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, and a son and daughter with Bündchen.

Per ELLE, Swanepoel dated fellow model Hermann Nicoli for 14 years, and the two got engaged in 2015. The couple shares two sons, but ultimately split in 2018. Following the long-term relationship, the model was briefly linked to actor Andrés Velencoso in 2022, though the outlet also noted she’s kept her love life mostly private ever since.

At the time of this article’s publication, neither Brady nor Swanepoel has commented on the rumors, but we’ll be sure to update should new information become available.

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