Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026: Where to Watch, Who’s Performing and More

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returns this weekend for its third consecutive year, and fashion lovers won’t want to miss any of the action!

The annual event has become a cornerstone of the runway circuit since it began back in 1995. After taking a hiatus in 2019, the show made a serious comeback in 2024, featuring even more fabulous models and must-see live performances. 2026 is no different, with countless headline-making moments and fun surprises in store.

So to ensure you don’t miss anything, we’ve compiled all of the information you’ll need to enjoy the show in one place—no need to thank us, angels!

When and where to watch

The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will stream live on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Victoria’s Secret’s official YouTube, Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Fans can also tune in early for a behind-the-scenes look at the action on the Pink Carpet Pre-Show hosted by Scott Evans and Zanna Roberts Rassi beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Confirmed models

The brand has been teasing models all summer, and the current roster features a fabulous mix of first-timers and returning icons. At the time of this article’s publication, 20 models are confirmed; however, the show always has a few surprises. Plus, the brand will debut its newest angel, whom it discovered through its new YouTube casting series Angels Among Us.

Currently, the confirmed models walking in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Runway Show (presented in alphabetical order by first name) are:

Abby Champion

Adriana Lima

Alex Consani

Amelia Gray

Anok Yai

Ashley Graham

Candice Swanepoel

Cindy Bruna

Devyn Garcia

Elsa Hosk

Gabi Moura

Gigi Hadid

Grace Elizabeth

Imaan Hammam

Joan Smalls

Jordan Leftwich

Liu Wen

Paloma Elsesser

Precious Lee

Yoon Young Bae

Musical headliners

Another cornerstone of the annual event, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show always features an incredible showcase of live performers. In the past, iconic moments have come from Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Destiny’s Child and more. Last year, Missy Elliot, TWICE, Madison Beer and Karol G lit up the catwalk, and the brand definitely kept the hype going this year!

Megan Thee Stallion

For the first time, the “Hot Girl Coach” herself will strut her stuff on the catwalk as one of four live performers. A Grammy Award-winning rapper who always brings the energy, Megan was just as excited as fans when the announcement hit social media in September. Sharing the news on Instagram, the recording artist wrote, “HOTTIES MY DREAM HAS FINALLY COME TRUE!!!! I’M IN THEE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOWWWW😭😭😍😍😍 TUNE IN OCTOBER 18 TO SEE ME GET MY WINGSSS🩷🩷🪽🪽.”

Tate McRae

McRae has been on a roll this year. First, she went viral after headlining Lollapalooza for the first time this summer, where her performance was quite literally *golden*. She also partnered with several major labels and appeared in campaigns for beloved brands like Adidas and Calvin Klein. And on Wednesday, Oct. 7, she caught fans’ attention again by revealing the title and release date of her forthcoming single, “Housewife,” which dropped on Thursday, Oct. 15.

KATSEYE

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show lineup wouldn’t be complete without a fantastic girl group taking center stage (or should we say center catwalk) and KATSEYE is the perfect choice! Formed in 2023 on the reality competition Dream Academy, the group is known for their incredible fashion and their high-energy hits, including “Gabriella,” “Touch,” “Gnarly” and more.

Megan Moroney

Finally, the annual event is adding a little country flair to its live lineup this year with Moroney, who released her sophomore album, Cloud 9, in February. Taking to the runway amid her Cloud 9 Tour, the singer is only the second country artist to ever perform at the show, following in the footsteps of Kelsea Ballerini in 2018.

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