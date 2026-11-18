On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the remaining six contestants on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars hit the hardwood one last time for the semifinals before next week’s epic three-hour finale.

Following a shocking elimination that saw the cast say goodbye to Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, fans officially have their final five: Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach and Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov. To read our full live recap of the semifinals episode, click here.

Naturally, the finalists spent today—Wednesday, Nov. 18—sharing their sweet, often emotional reactions to their placement with fans across social media. So before a winner is crowned on the final episode of Season 35 next Tuesday, we’re highlighting the gratitude and excitement of the finalists.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Ali and Ravnik have been fan favorites all season for their sweet friendship and Ali’s dedicated attitude. In the semifinals, they performed two terrific numbers: a waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey and a cha cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodríguez, earning a total score of 55 out of 60 points.

After they made it through the finals, the star and pro dancer shared their excitement in a video backstage, jumping and cheering as they celebrated their success and thanked the fans who voted. And as they threw items around the room like confetti, they both joked, “We’re going to clean this up!”

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Wood and Arnold captured fans’ attention early this season with their sweet chemistry and cool choreography. In the semifinals, they danced a jive to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley and a quickstep to “Dance, Dance” by Fall Out Boy for a total score of 48 out of 60.

After the episode ended, Entertainment Weekly caught up with the comedian and pro dancer to play a video they filmed during the premiere. At the time, the outlet asked Wood to share a message to his future self if he made it to the finale. The moving moment brought Arnold to tears, and the two embraced as the pro dancer exclaimed, “We made it!”

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Higgins and Ballas stunned the judges in Week 1, as the reality TV breakout star shone on the ballroom floor despite having zero dance experience. “Team Tink” has continued their upward trajectory this season, and, in the semifinals, they earned a total score of 59 out of for their samba to “Samba Vocalizado” by Luciano Perrone and Viennese waltz to “Shrike” by Hozier.

After earning their spot in the finals, the dancing duo caught up with Extra and shared their candid feelings on the results. “I was shocked. I was very surprised. The same as last week,” Higgins told the outlet. “I just can’t believe that I've made it this far. I actually can’t believe it.”

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Frech and Karagach stole the show at the semifinals with their high-energy dances—a quickstep to “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down and a jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins that earned them a total score of 57 out of 60—and have been stealing hearts all season with their self-proclaimed “sibling energy.”

As they exited the set after taping, the pair shared gratitude with fans from the back of a golf cart, all while still in costume. “Thank you, everybody, for voting for us and for supporting us,” Frech said in the clip. “I swear, it was my goal to leave my heart out there for all of you. ... We love you. We’re so freaking grateful.”

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Finally, Glenn and Pashkov blew the judging panel away with their salsa set to “Bemba Colorá” by Celia Cruz and their Viennese waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande, earning a perfect 60 out of 60 ahead of the finale.

Fittingly, the Olympian and her pro partner celebrated their impressive placement alongside Team USA after the show. With Mirrorball Trophy-inspired medals draped around their necks, Glenn taught Pashkov the traditional “bite” pose as the Instagram caption proclaimed, “Coming for the trophy next 👀.”

Be sure to mark your calendar for the special three-hour finale episode of Dancing With the Stars, which airs on ABC Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET—and we’ll be back to recap everything live!

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