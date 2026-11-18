Tonight, it’s officially the semifinals on Dancing With the Stars, and we’re not ready to say goodbye to our favorite ABC competition yet! On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the final six contestants took their (potentially last) spin on the ballroom’s shiny hardwood floor, fighting for a coveted spot in next week’s finale.

Don’t have time to watch the sensational final six cut it up on the dance floor one more time? Say less, cool kids! We’ve got you covered with our full live recap so you don’t miss any of the star-studded action—but first, let’s catch you up on everything you might’ve missed last week (including a surprising elimination).

Who was eliminated last week on DWTS?

Last Tuesday, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli watched as the remaining stars tackled “Grammy Night,” dancing to songs that have previously won the honor. Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson claimed the top spot on the leaderboard again with their salsa to “Die with A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, scoring 29 out of 30 points (they also had immunity from the “dance offs” as a result of their high scores in previous weeks).

Meanwhile, the bottom of the leaderboard was a four-way tie, with Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold all earning 27 out of 30 points for their respective routines. In the middle were Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, as well as Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy, with both couples earning 28 out of 30.

This episode also presented a unique challenge for the couples, as they competed in the aforementioned “dance offs.” The winning pairs each earned extra points, giving their final scores a welcome boost. The results for those routines were as follows (with the winners in bold):

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov vs. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

vs. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy vs. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

vs. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold vs. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

After the judges’ scores and bonus dance off points were combined with the audience’s votes, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home ahead of the semifinals. To read our full recap of last week’s episode, click here!

What is the theme this week on DWTS?

Tonight’s episode doesn’t have a specific theme—instead, each of the remaining couples will dance two full routines in separate dance styles (one ballroom, one Latin) to show the judges what they’ve learned so far.

ROUND ONE ROUTINES

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Wood and Arnold kicked off the finale with their Latin dance, a jive to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley. During rehearsal, the pair focused on the dance style’s difficulty, with Wood noting that the routine would “leave everything on the floor.”

Tonioli said Wood was always “bursting” with excitement and enthusiasm, but felt he lost the rhythm toward the end and gave them an 8. Inaba concurred with Tonioli, adding that she wanted to see more of Wood’s confidence, giving them a second 8. Hough “respectfully disagreed” with his fellow judges and gave them another 8. Total score: 24/30

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

For their Latin routine, Shum Jr. and Johnson danced a paso doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris. In behind-the-scenes footage, Shum Jr. opened up about how much being on the show meant to him and how he felt he’d grown as a dancer over the season.

Inaba was on her feet by the end of the routine, calling it the “paso doble of the season” and giving them a 10. Hough was just as impressed as Inaba, applauding Shum Jr.’s “command” of the floor and giving them another 10. Tonioli quipped that the pair were “the ringmaster and the dominatrix” with their sultry costumes, giving them a third 10. Total score: 30/30

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Higgins and Ballas were next, dancing a samba to “Samba Vocalizado” by Luciano Perrone for their Latin routine. During rehearsal, Higgins expressed gratitude and excitement for making it to the semifinals, especially after last week, when she danced with a rib injury.

Hough said the choreography was “beautifully satisfying,” giving Higgins and Ballas a 10. Tonioli noted that the pace was something “even a professional would find hard,” giving them a second 10. Inaba added that Higgins was “brilliant,” giving them a third 10 for their first perfect score of the season. Total score: 30/30

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Switching it up to ballroom, Frech and Karagach danced a quickstep to “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down. In behind the scenes footage, the Paralympian struggled with his frame, but promised to give the difficult routine his all.

Tonioli quipped, “No kryptonite could stop this Superman,” giving them a 9. Inaba felt that Frech needed to “control his momentum,” but still gave them a 9. Hough applauded the choreography’s speed and power and also gave them a 9. Total score: 27/30

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Glenn and Pashkov danced a salsa set to “Bemba Colorá” by Celia Cruz for their Latin showcase. Behind the scenes, Glenn reflected on their scores from the previous week, hoping to keep their upward momentum going into the finale.

Inaba said Glenn delivered the “style and perfection” required for a salsa and gave them a 10. Hough added that it “wasn’t a dance; it was a statement,” giving them a second 10. Tonioli agreed, impressed by the “timing and fluidity of the routine,” giving them a third 10 for their first perfect score of the season. Total score: 30/30

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

To close the first round, Ali and Ravnik danced a waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey. During rehearsal, Ali celebrated her journey to the semifinals and how her support system and online fanbase have helped her confidence grow over the season.

Hough noted that Ali looked “expensive” on the dance floor and gave them a 9. Tonioli called the routine “irresistibly romantic” and gave them a second 9. Inaba loved how the couple interpreted the music and how Ali grew each week, giving them another 9. Total score: 27/30

ROUND TWO ROUTINES

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

For their second routine of the evening, Wood and Arnold danced their ballroom number: a quickstep to “Dance, Dance” by Fall Out Boy. Wood reflected that his time on the show had changed him as a person, adding that making the finale would mean “anything was possible.”

Tonioli said Wood “gave the routine his best” and applauded the effort, giving them an 8. Inaba left her seat to hug Wood, noting that the comedian seemed nervous, and gave them a second 8. Hough concurred with his fellow judges, giving them a third 8. Total score: 24/30

TOTAL SEMIFINALS SCORE: 48/60

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Shum Jr. and Johnson took to the hardwood floor next, dancing a quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson featuring Amy Winehouse for their ballroom routine. The Grey’s Anatomy star discussed how much the song meant to him behind the scenes, as he had previously danced to the iconic tune on Glee.

Inaba joked that she was “speechless” and “blown away” by the technique, giving them a 10. Hough agreed, simply saying, “That is how you quickstep into the finals,” and gave them another 10. Tonioli said the dance wasn’t just “good”; it was “impeccable,” giving them a third 10. Total score: 30/30

TOTAL SEMIFINALS SCORE: 60/60

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

For their ballroom moment, Higgins and Mark Ballas danced a Viennese waltz to “Shrike” by Hozier. Before they hit the dance floor, Higgins struggled with the speed and “sway,” but received support via a video call from none other than Hozier himself, who said he’d be rooting for the dancers.

Hough said that Higgins was “funny, beautiful and a fantastic ballroom dancer,” giving them a 10. Tonioli added that the Viennese waltz “fit [Higgins] like haute couture,” giving them a second 10. Inaba enjoyed the dance; however, she also felt Higgins was “straining” her neck and gave them a 9. Total score: 29/30

TOTAL SEMIFINALS SCORE: 59/60

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Frech and Karagach danced a jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins for their Latin routine. As they practiced the fast-paced routine, Frech worried he might not be “smooth” with the momentum, even comparing the pressure of the semifinals to competing in the Paralympics.

Tonioli proclaimed, “A star is born!” giving them a 10. Inaba was equally impressed and also gave them a 10. Hough felt “weirdly emotional” about the routine, noting that Frech’s ability “transcends the competition,” and gave them a third 10. Total score: 30/30

TOTAL SEMIFINALS SCORE: 57/60

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Glenn and Pashkov’s ballroom-style routine was a Viennese waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. The Olympic figure skater was more focused than ever, determined to secure her spot in the finale episode as they hit the hardwood for the sultry semifinals number.

Inaba said that Glenn has “earned” the right to dance in the finale episode, giving them a 10. Hough said the choreography was “sultry, sensual and so exquisite,” giving them a second 10. Tonioli said Glenn “killed it” and gave them another 10. Total score: 30/30

TOTAL SEMIFINALS SCORE: 60/60

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

To close the semifinals, Ali and Ravnik tackled their Latin number: a cha cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodríguez. During rehearsal, Ali opened up about how much dance meant to her, and Ravnik became emotional while discussing her passion for the show. From there, the duo left it all on the dance floor with their playful routine.

Hough praised the pair’s partnership and Ali’s commitment, giving them a 9. Tonioli loved her “sultry, saucy” side and gave them a second 9. Inaba simply called the dance “perfection,” giving them a 10—their first 10 of the season. Total score: 28/30

TOTAL SEMIFINALS SCORE: 55/60

Who was eliminated on the semifinals of DWTS?

After the judges’ scores were added to the audience’s votes, the eliminated pair was revealed. Ultimately, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson were sent home one week before the finale.

When is the finale of DWTS?

The special three-hour finale episode of DWTS airs on ABC Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ll be back to recap everything live!

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