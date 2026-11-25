Well, friends and dancing fiends, it’s official: on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Dancing With the Stars crowns its Season 35 champion. After an eventful—and at times, dramatic—run, the final five will go head-to-head tonight to determine who’ll follow in Robert Irwin and Witney Carson’s footsteps as this year’s Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy winner.

But before we lace up our dancing shoes one last time and dive into tonight’s special three-hour finale, let’s catch you up on everything you might’ve missed last week (including an unexpected elimination)!

Who was eliminated last week on DWTS?

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the top six contestants faced their most difficult challenge yet: two dances in one evening. That’s right, for the semifinals, the couples had to perform one Latin routine and one ballroom routine for judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

There was a tie at the top of the leaderboard as Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson earned perfect scores for their a paso doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris and their quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson featuring Amy Winehouse. Meanwhile, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov also made their mark on the ballroom floor, earning 60 points out of 60 for their salsa set to “Bemba Colorá” by Celia Cruz and their Viennese waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande.

Still, they weren’t the only ones to impress the judges! Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas blew the panel (and the audience) away with their sultry samba to “Samba Vocalizado” by Luciano Perrone, which Inaba later said was “one of the best [the judges] had ever seen” on the show. Plus, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach also got 10s across the board for their playful jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik also earned their first 10 of the season from Inaba for their energetic cha cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodríguez.

Unfortunately, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold were at the bottom of the leaderboard with a total score of 48 points out of 60 for their jive to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley and quickstep to “Dance, Dance” by Fall Out Boy. However, after the judges’ scores were combined with audience votes, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson were sent home ahead of the finale. To read our full recap of last week’s episode, click here!

What is the theme this week on DWTS?

There is no theme for the finale; instead, each remaining couple will be tasked with dancing three routines: a judges’ choice routine, an instant dance routine and the long-awaited “freestyle” routine, in which the judges’ strict rulebook is completely tossed out the window.

ROUND 1: JUDGES’ CHOICE ROUTINE

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Following a high-energy group number to open the show, Ali and Ravnik danced a spicy salsa to “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by HUGEL & SOLTO (FR) for their judges’ choice routine, as selected by Inaba.

Inaba said Ali “brought the fire” and “attacked” the dance, giving them a 9. Hough added that Ali had “blossomed” into a beautiful dancer and gave them another 9. Tonioli joked that the duo was “bringing sexy back big time,” giving them a third 9. Round 1 Score: 27/30

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Next up, Glenn and Pashkov danced an elegant quickstep to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima, chosen by Hough.

Hough called Glenn a “perfect combination of pure class and a little bit of fire” and “sensational,” giving them a 10. Tonioli applauded their “quickstep with a cyberpunk twist” and gave them a 10. Inaba concurred, saying she loved the “creative twist” they put on the routine, giving them a 10. Round 1 Score: 30/30

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Wood and Arnold danced a beautiful Viennese waltz to “Willing and Able” by Noah Kahan for their judges’ choice routine after Inaba assigned the challenge.

Inaba was emotional at the end of the routine, applauding Wood’s frame and saying he “danced with passion,” giving them a 10. Hough felt the comedian was more “grounded” than in previous weeks and gave them a 9. Tonioli loved how “smooth” the routine was and also gave them a 9. Round 1 Score: 28/30

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Higgins and Ballas took to the floor next with a terrific tango to “Gallo Ciego” by Orquesta Color Tango for their judges’ choice routine, courtesy of Tonioli.

Tonioli called the routine a “masterclass in how to do a proper ballroom standard,” giving them a 10. Inaba said that Higgins was “dancing at a whole other level” and gave them another 10. Hough agreed with his fellow judges and gave them a third 10. Round 1 Score: 30/30

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Finishing up the first round, Frech and Karagach danced a sultry salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar featuring Lucenzo, as chosen by Tonioli.

Tonioli noted that Frech went “supernova” with the salsa and gave them a 10. Inaba loved how the duo “danced in perfect unison and gave them a 10. Hough called the footwork “amazing,” giving them a 10. Round 1 Score: 30/30

ROUND 2: INSTANT DANCE

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

In the instant dance round, couples randomly drew dance styles and songs and performed surprise routines on the spot. To start the round, Ali and Ravnik danced a jive routine to “Land of 1000 Dances” by Wilson Pickett. After the jive, the judges were on their feet, applauding the incredible, surprising routine for three 9s. Round 2 Score: 27/30

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Glenn and Pashkov were up next, and they drew a cha cha set to “Tears” by Sabrina Carpenter for their instant dance. The judges applauded the “quality” of the dance, saying that they “crushed” the routine. Round 2 Score: 30/30

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Wood and Arnold also drew a cha cha; however, “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls was their song. Overall, the judges felt it was their “best cha cha so far,” but also pointed to a mistake in Wood’s footwork. Round 2 Score: 25/30

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Higgins and Ballas drew a quickstep to Little Richard’s “Tutti-Fruiti,” which Higgins hadn’t heard before. After the routine, the judges celebrated the incredible skill and growth on display. Round 2 Score: 30/30

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Last for Round 2, Frech and Karagach were tasked with dancing a tango to Avicii’s “Levels.” The judges said the routine was “strong, powerful, moody and aggressive.” Round 2 Score: 30/30

ROUND 3: FREESTYLE

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Kicking off the finale round with their last dance of the season, Ali and Ravnik danced their freestyle routine to “Minnie the Moocher” by Cab Calloway and “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland. During rehearsal, the pair expressed appreciation for each other and their friendship. The routine was a playful twist on the usual ballroom fare, and the story took place on a “sci-fi planet where anything was possible.”

Inaba applauded the “amazing” freestyle and gave them a 9. Hough said that when he thinks of Ali’s name, he thinks “goddess,” giving them a 10. Tonioli loved how Ali put “everything she got into it” and gave them a 9. Round 3 Score: 28/30

TOTAL FINALE SCORE: 82/90

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

For their freestyle, Glenn and Pashkov danced a routine to “Like a Prayer” and “Music” by Madonna. The two songs selected were a direct nod to her Olympic-worthy routine at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, and Glenn called the dance her “redemption moment.”

Hough declared that “the queen of the ice is now the queen of the ballroom,” giving them a 10. Tonioli added that “every aspect of the routine was gorgeous” and gave them another 10. Inaba applauded Glenn’s “competitive spirit” and gave her a third 10. Round 3 Score: 30/30

TOTAL FINALE SCORE: 90/90

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Wood and Arnold danced a freestyle routine to “Singin’ in the Rain” by Gene Kelly and “Umbrella” by Rihanna, referencing Tom Holland’s viral Lip Sync Battle performance. The duo was emotional as they practiced their freestyle in behind-the-scenes footage, recounting their journey on the show and celebrating their progress.

Tonioli proclaimed, “You’re a star,” giving them a 10. Meanwhile, Inaba pointed out a mistake in the group choreography and gave them a 9. Hough applauded both Wood and Arnold for their chemistry and hard work and gave them a second 10. Round 3 Score: 29/30

TOTAL FINALE SCORE: 82/90

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

The penultimate pair to hit the dance floor were Higgins and Ballas, performing a freestyle routine to “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe, as well as “The Parting Glass” and “Flowers of the Red Hill.” Higgins and Ballas chatted about how far they came from they’d come, and sought to showcase their journey in the dance.

Inaba said Higgins was “everything great about the show” and gave them a 10. Hough said it was the “most Maura Higgins freestyle” possible and gave them another 10. Tonioli called Higgins the “most polished diamond they’d ever seen,” giving them a third 10. Round 3 Score: 30/30

TOTAL FINALE SCORE: 90/90

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

For the finale routine of Season 35, Frech and Karagach danced a freestyle number to “Numb” by Linkin Park. Frech said he wanted his finale routine to celebrate what is possible, telling a story of triumph and passion as they hit the hardwood floor one last time.

Hough said Frech’s powerful performance would have a “ripple effect far beyond the show” and gave them a 10. Tonioli called the Paralympian a “national treasure” and gave them another 10. Inaba applauded the choreography and gave them a third 10. Round 3 Score: 30/30

TOTAL FINALE SCORE: 90/90

Who won Season 35 of DWTS?

After the judges’ scores were added to the audience’s votes, the winning pair was revealed. The finale finishing order was as follows:

In 5th place: Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

In 4th place: Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

In 3rd place: Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

In 2nd place: Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

And the winners of DWTS Season 34 were Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach!

A big congratulations to all of the finalists on a sensational season and a fantastic finale—and of course, here’s to more Dancing With the Stars next year!

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