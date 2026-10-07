‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Week 4 Live Recap: Dances, Scores and Elimination

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On Tuesday, Oct. 6, Dancing With the Stars was back for Week 4 with a theme that already had us “Obsessed.” What can we say? We’re in love with the ballroom “Fantasy.” (Have you caught on to our puns? Should we stop or continue? Because, you know what they say: “When a hero [puns] along, with the strength to carry on...”)

Don’t have time to catch tonight’s ballroom blitz? Worry not, dear dancin’ queens and fiends! We’ve got you covered with our full live recap so you don’t miss any of the action—but first, let’s get you all caught up on what you might’ve missed last week.

Who was eliminated last week on DWTS?

Last week was the first-ever “Yacht Rock Night” on DWTS, and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli returned to the panel to narrow down the star contestants. Given the theme, the remaining stars danced to songs by beloved artists, including Toto, Luther Vandross and Fleetwood Mac.

Yacht rockin’ right to the top of the leaderboard were Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, who tackled a fun foxtrot choreographed to Toto’s “Hold the Line.” Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson tied with the pair for the coveted first-place spot, dancing a jive set to “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Daryl Hall and John Oates. Both duos scored 24 out of 30 from the judging panel, each also earning the first 8s of the season.

Meanwhile, Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard again, scoring 15 out of 30 for their foxtrot to “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes. Then, Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess landed just above them with their jive set to “Still the One” by Orleans, earning 17 out of 30.

However, when the judges’ scores were combined with viewers’ votes, the elimination ended in a shocker. Despite earning praise in previous weeks and scoring 18 out of 30 for their foxtrot to “What a Fool Believes” by The Doobie Brothers, Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart were sent home in Week 3.

To read our full recap of last week’s episode, click here.

What is the theme this week on DWTS?

If this week’s theme wasn’t clear from our many puns, it’s the show’s first-ever “Mariah Carey Night!” As a result, the song selections will honor the legendary vocalist, with routines choreographed to a handful of her greatest hits.

Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong

For the first number of the night, the reality star and her pro partner danced a jazz routine to “Emotions.” In behind-the-scenes footage, the duo talked through their performance the previous week, which earned all 6s. Miller said she was ready to take things up a notch and aimed to earn sevens this time.

Hough said the routine was “a great way to start the show” and praised the choreography, giving them a 7. Tonioli loved their timing and the story of their routine, giving them another 7. Inaba declared it was her “best dance so far,” giving them a third 7. Total score: 21/30

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Next, the fan-favorite Paralympian took the floor with his pro partner to dance a rumba to “Anytime You Need a Friend.” In behind-the-scenes footage, the pair celebrated their success with the judging panel last week before joking about their blossoming friendship, given the lyrics of their assigned song for the episode.

Tonioli called Frech’s charisma “unbelievable,” giving them an 8. Inaba agreed, joking that if his DMs “exploded” with interest before, they’d be even more intense now, giving them a second 8. Hough said the routine was “seriously sophisticated,” giving them a third 8. Total score: 24/30

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

The Grey’s Anatomy star was the third to take over the ballroom, tackling a tango to “It’s Like That” with his pro partner. As noted above, the pair earned three 8s last week, and they hoped to replicate that success this week. (Also, as a fun fact/Easter egg: Shum Jr. revealed he was actually a background dancer in Carey’s music video for the song they danced to!)

Inaba was blown away, calling the routine “masterful” and giving them an 8. Hough said the dance was “sharp, powerful and precise,” giving them another 8. Tonioli echoed his fellow judges, calling the tango “red hot” and giving them their third 8. Total score: 24/30

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

Dancing a rumba to “My All,” Dewan and Chmerkovskiy hit the hardwood floor with something to prove. In behind-the-scenes footage, The Rookie star admitted she was frustrated by the judges’ conflicting commentary; however, her pro partner kept her focused on the smooth choreography for their emotional routine.

Hough simply said, “There she is,” adding, “Jenna Dewan has entered the building,” and giving them an 8. Tonioli applauded that Dewan “never gives less than 100%,” giving them a second 8. Inaba concurred, adding that she appreciated seeing how vulnerable the star was, giving them another 8. Total score: 24/30

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

The Bachelor Nation alum sought redemption this week after he made a timing error last week. Cameron was emotional in behind-the-scenes footage, believing they were the ones going home in Week 3. Still, Burgess rallied him for their redemption routine: a foxtrot choreographed to “#Beautiful.”

Tonioli called the routine a “proper” foxtrot and gave them a 7. Inaba especially enjoyed the support the star gave his partner, giving them another 7. Hough agreed, giving Cameron a few notes on how to improve his frame in the future and giving them a third 7. Total score: 21/30

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Team “Tink” took to the ballroom with a waltz to “If It’s Over.” During practice, the two celebrated their return to the top of the leaderboard the previous week, and Ballas told Higgins he believed she had an “untapped gift” in dance. While Higgins was vocally nervous, she still hoped to earn three 8s.

Inaba was emotional during judging, calling the routine “artistry in motion” and giving them a 9 (the first of the season). Hough said the choreography was “beautiful, pure ballroom dancing” and gave them an 8. Tonioli loved Higgins’s movements, calling them “just delicious” and giving them a second 8. Total score: 25/30

Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson

Next, Rodriguez and Carson danced a samba to “Obsessed.” In behind-the-scenes footage, the comedian revealed he was filming with Jimmy Kimmel while practicing, which made the already difficult routine even more challenging. Still, her took the challenge in his signature humor, leaving it all on the dance floor.

Hough said that the routine “wasn’t quite a samba, but it was 100% Guillermo,” giving them a 4. Tonioli joked that he understood why he was becoming a “national obsession,” giving them a 5. Inaba was visibly concerned, noting that she worried Rodriguez was “dimming his light a little” for the routine, giving them a 4. Total score: 13/30

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater

After landing on the middle of the leaderboard last week, Olson and Slater aimed to get higher scores with the Mariah Carey night waltz, set to “Without You.” The duo celebrated Olson’s birthday in behind-the-scenes footage, but during their practice, the pro worried about the Savannah Banana player’s timing issues.

Tonioli thanked the athlete, saying he was definitely “on the music,” giving him a 7. Inaba agreed, saying she could see Olson tapping into his passion for dance and giving them a second 7. Hough gave the star a quick tutorial in proper arm placement before giving them another 7. Total score: 21/30

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