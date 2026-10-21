‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Week 6 Live Recap: Dances, Scores and Elimination

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Dancing With the Stars returns for the season’s most emotional episode. That’s right, ballroom-lovin’ buds, get your tissues ready because it’s officially “Dedication Week.” Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli return to the panel for the special episode, joined by guest judge and DWTS mainstay Kym Johnson.

Don’t have time to catch all of tonight’s moving moments? Worry not, dancin’ queens and fiends! We’ve got you covered with our full live recap so you don’t miss any of the tear-jerking action—but first, let’s get you all caught up on what you might’ve missed last week.

Who was eliminated last week on DWTS?

Last week, the stars tackled the first-ever “Super Bowl Night,” and every dance was totally touchdown-worthy. Joe Buck also joined the panel as the season’s first guest judge.

Paralympian Ezra Frech and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, tied for the top spot on the leaderboard with actor Jenna Dewan and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. The former closed the show with a sultry salsa to “Hot in Herre” by Nelly, while the latter impressed the panel with a passionate paso doble to “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga—both scoring 36 out of a possible 40 points.

Meanwhile, Guillermo Rodriguez and his pro partner, Witney Carson, found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard again, despite their fun salsa to “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny, earning 22 out of 40 possible points. And Connor Wood and his pro partner, Rylee Arnold, weren’t far behind, earning 25 points for their playful samba to “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira featuring Wyclef Jean.

Unfortunately, after the judges’ scores were combined with the audience’s votes, Guillermo and Witney were sent home in Week 5. To read our full recap of last week’s episode, click here.

What is the theme this week on DWTS?

As noted above, this week is “Dedication Night.” The emotional theme is a staple of the show and often creates the season’s most moving moments. During the special evening, the remaining stars dedicate their routines to a person or event from their lives and dance to a meaningful song, with plenty of surprise guests promised.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, DWTS teased the songs the stars selected on social media, and many contestants have also taken to Instagram to open up about their reasons for selecting the tunes.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Frech and Karagach were up first, dancing a contemporary routine set to “Bloodline” by Mon Rovia, dedicated to Frech’s mother, Bahar. In behind-the-scenes footage, the Paralympian opened up about how his mother helped him build his confidence as a child and how much her support meant to him over the years. During the live dance, Bahar also met Frech on the dance floor for an emotional moment.

Johnson was in tears, praising both Frech and his mother, giving them a 10—the first of the season. Tonioli called the routine “life-affirming” and gave it a 9. Both Inaba and Hough highlighted Frech’s mother’s grace and confidence, giving them two more 9s. Total score: 37/40

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Ali and Ravnik danced a Viennese Waltz to “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am” by Nancy Wilson, dedicated to James Avery, her Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star. During practice, Ali opened up about how the actor was a “father figure” to her on set, and her TV big brother, host Alfonso Ribeiro, joined her on the dance floor for the routine.

Tonioli loved how Ali was “glowing” throughout the dance and gave them an 8. Inaba agreed, adding that she was “honored” to witness Ali and Ribeiro’s reunion, giving them another 8. Hough quipped that he could’ve “done with less Alfonso,” giving them a third 8. Johnson praised Ali’s “effortless ease” of movement, giving them a fourth 8. Total score: 32/40

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Higgins dedicated her routine to her home country, Ireland, dancing a paso doble to “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” by Dropkick Murphys. In behind-the-scenes footage, Higgins revealed that her guest performer would be a top Irish step dancer, adding another layer of authenticity to her high-energy routine.

Inaba applauded the energy and “attack” of the routine, giving them an 8. Hough said he “loved every minute of the dance” and gave them a 9. Johnson loved how “passionate” the choreography was and gave them a 9. Tonioli concurred, but gave Higgins a quick note on her shoulder lines for a 9. Total score: 35/40

Jackson Olson and Emma Slater

During rehearsal, Olson and Slater celebrated their “breakthrough” last week. For “Dedication Night,” the Savannah Bananas player danced a quickstep to “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole, dedicated to his mother, Laura. Laura also joined Olson on the floor as his guest dancer, and the three performed a refreshingly comedic number.

Hough loved how much Olson used the floor, giving Laura her flowers as a non-dancer for an 8. Johnson agreed, calling Olson the “ultimate showman,” but gave him notes on his frame for another 8. Tonioli said Olson was “twinkling with pleasure” the entire dance, giving them a third 8. Inaba applauded how the choreography “took off” at the end and gave them another 8. Total score: 32/40

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Glenn and Pashkov danced a contemporary routine set to “Breathe Me” by Sia, which Glenn dedicated to her sister, Brooke. In behind-the-scenes footage, the Olympian opened up about how Brooke helped her through childhood struggles and welcomed her into her friend group as a teenager, saying she “wouldn’t be here without [her] sister.”

Johnson loved their “raw emotion” and “vulnerability,” giving them a 10. Tonioli called the routine an “emotional tour de force” and gave them a 9. Inaba thanked Glenn and Pashkov for using their platform to share “such an important message,” giving them a second 10. Hough said the choreography was “powerful,” giving them another 9. Total score: 38/40

Jenna Dewan and Alan Bersten

Dewan partnered with Bersten this week, who stepped in for the star’s usual pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, following his week-long suspension from the program. The pair danced a Viennese Waltz to “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers, dedicated to Jenna’s mother, Nancy. Nancy was emotional during rehearsal, and the trio sparkled when they hit the dance floor for their turn.

Tonioli praised the “action” of the choreography, giving them a 9. Inaba agreed, applauding Dewan’s consistency and passion with a perfect 10. Hough called the routine “gentle, graceful and gorgeous,” giving them a 9. Johnson then referenced the iconic Ginger Rogers, saying Dewan had a similar quality before giving them a 9. Total score: 37/40

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Dancing a foxtrot choreographed to “Stop This Train” by John Mayer, Shum Jr. dedicated the dance to his wife, Shelby, who also joined him and his pro partner, Johnson. In behind-the-scenes footage, Shum Jr. opened up about his 20-year-long relationship and how he hoped to use the moment to “give [his wife] her flowers.” Once they hit the dance floor, the trio had more surprises in store when his parents and their young daughter also joined them.

Inaba said the choreography was “a beautiful way to share [his] story with the world” and gave them a 9. Hough said this number was “what DWTS was all about,” giving them a second 9. Johnson noted that she loved how much she could see Shum Jr.’s growth, giving them a third 9. Tonioli said the routine was “smooth,” giving them another 9. Total score: 36/40

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Wood and Arnold danced a Viennese Waltz to “Piano Man” by Billy Joel, dedicated to Connor’s father, Pete. During rehearsal, Wood expressed disappointment with his scores the previous week but was committed to fighting his way back to the top of the leaderboard for “Dedication Night.” Connor then welcomed his father to the dance floor for the sweet routine.

Hough told Wood he should be “proud” of the dance and gave them an 8. Johnson also loved the routine and gave them a second 8. Tonioli complimented Pete’s parenting and gave them another 8. Inaba concurred, applauding Wood’s “hard work” and giving them a third 8. Total score: 32/40

Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

Cmeron and Burgess took to the floor to dance a contemporary routine set to Ed Sheeran’s “Supermarket Flowers,” which he dedicated to his mother—and by extension, all mothers. Cameron was emotional in behind-the-scenes footage, opening up about the passing of his own mother. For the dance, her was joined by his fiancée, and they announced they were expecting their first child (a girl).

Johnson was in tears, congratulating the couple and giving them an 8. Tonioli echoed the sentiment, applauding how Cameron turned the routine into a “celebration of life” and giving them a second 8. Inaba loved how Cameron was “dancing from the heart” and gave them another 8. Hough was deeply moved by the routine, giving Cameron praise as a “fellow girl dad” for a fourth 8. Total score: 32/40

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

Stiles and Sosa closed the show with a contemporary routine set to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli, dedicated to her late 10 Things I Hate About You co-star Heath Ledger. During rehearsal, Stiles opened up about her friendship with the star and the impact their movie made on an entire generation. On the dance floor, Stiles was joined by several members of the film’s cast for a moving final moment.

Tonioli called the routine a “wonderful tribute,” giving them a 9. Inaba said she was “proud” of the way the star has opened up over the season, giving them a second 9. Hough concurred, applauding the sweet number and giving them a third 9. Johnson concurred, closing judging a fourth 9. Total score: 36/40

Who was eliminated on DWTS this week?

No one was eliminated during Week 6, given the emotional nature of the evening; however, two stars will be sent home next week to make up for the lack of elimination this week.

When is the next episode of DWTS?

The next episode of DWTS airs on ABC on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ll be back to recap everything live!

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