Dua Lipa Does Some ‘Literary Matchmaking’ While Sharing Top Book Recommendations

If you have a reader on your holiday shopping list, Dua Lipa has a few recommendations for them (and perhaps also you)!

As longtime fans already know, the pop sensation made her mark on the bookish community after she founded Service95, and more specifically, Service95’s Book Club. According to the brand’s website, the Book Club is “a space to enjoy all things literary, including Dua’s Monthly Reads and exclusive Q&As between her and the authors,” and much more, with the Grammy Award winner regularly sharing her top picks of the year in both fiction and nonfiction.

And this week, she chatted with Vanity Fair about book recommendations, where the outlet requested some ideal novels for very specific types of people (who might also happen to be the same ones on your shopping list).

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In a video shared across Vanity Fair’s social media, Lipa wore a chic sleeveless striped sweater in an eye-popping blue shade paired with a classic black skirt. She then pulled pieces of paper from a glass jar and read general descriptions of who she was meant to recommend books to, ranging from politically minded family members to someone who claims to have never finished an entire novel.

For example, when she was asked to pick something special for “a 21-year-old moving to New York for the first time,” she gave two options without pause: Just Kids by Patti Smith or Widow Basquiat by Jennifer Clement. She added that both do a “good job at telling you why [New York] has that heartbeat.”

Meanwhile, another recommendation request came for a novel to gift to someone you have a crush on, but are still trying to “play it cool” with. Lipa immediately called out David Szalay’s Flesh as her pick, noting she chose it because it would be “quite telling” to see your crush’s “reaction” to the work.

As noted above, Lipa has long been passionate about reading, but of course, another passion of hers is giving a platform to the authors she admires through her aforementioned Service95 Book Club.

This month, the club is reading White Teeth by Zadie Smith, and Lipa actually sat down with the author for a live chat during the London Literature Festival. Still, Lipa wasn’t only attending the festival as a superstar moderator; she was also the curator of this year’s event, which ran from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1 and featured an array of A-list authors in discussion with the star.

To learn more about Lipa’s recommendations and join Service95’s Book Club, click here.

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