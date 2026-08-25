Dua Lipa Shares Sweet Birthday Weekend Snaps With Hubby Callum Turner

Happy (belated) birthday, Dua Lipa! The pop star turned 21 on Saturday, Aug. 22, and to celebrate, she appears to have had a fun-filled weekend with her husband, actor Callum Turner.

In a photo dump shared to her account on Monday, Aug. 24, Lipa gave her 88.6 million followers on the platform a look at her special birthday weekend. While her post started with a selfie of the “Physical” singer clad in a white tee with a red sweater tied casually around her shoulders, the second pic was an adorable snap of the newlyweds as they snuggled up together in front of the frame. While Lipa closed one eye, Turner planted a kiss on his wife’s forehead.

Lipa also showed off a little black dress, presumably for her birthday dinner, along with a cake that read “Happy Birthday Beba” in lavender icing. Turner once again gave his wife a smooch on the forehead in another snapshot, while the three-time Grammy Award winner’s carousel also featured food, candid pics of her husband and several selfies.

“Birthday weekend 💋 thank you for all the love and the wishes!!! ready for my next lap around the sun...it just keeps getting better 💋,” Lipa wrote in her caption.

Naturally, plenty of fans chimed into the comments section to wish Lipa a happy birthday, while others playfully referenced the basketball skills she demonstrated in one slide of the carousel.

“Happy birthday, Dua! ✨ Here’s to another lap around the sun, with a little extra sparkle. 💎🤍,” the official Bulgari account wrote.

“Birthday weekend goals 🎂,” a comment left by YouTube Music read.

“BIRTHDAY QUEEN ⭐️🤍🤍🤍,” a fan cheered.

“every dua lipa carousel post is my most latest vision board,” someone else quipped.

The day before her birthday, Lipa excitedly counted down to her special day by sharing a carousel of snapshots featuring the singer-songwriter modeling a black maxi dress. She accessorized with a pair of gold bangles on one wrist and slicked her hair back into a high braided ponytail.

“I'm obsessed with birthdays and conveniently mine is tomorrow...✩ 31✩ 🥳🥳🥳🥳,” Lipa wrote in her caption on Friday, Aug. 21.

“She’s had the most incredible year. How she going to top it?” one fan inquired in the comments.

Lipa and Turner have been enjoying a fun-filled summer following their springtime nuptials. While they tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony on May 31, the A-lister pair had a larger ceremony with loved ones in Sicily on June 6.

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