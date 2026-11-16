Monica Barbaro, Zendaya and More Stars Who Provided Holiday Season Style Inspo at the Governors Awards

Awards season is in full swing, and this weekend, the 17th annual Governors Awards ceremony was held at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 15. The yearly event serves as an opportunity for A-listers to mingle ahead of the Oscars, which will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

Industry achievements are also recognized at the Governors Awards, and this year, actor Glenn Close and director Ridley Scott were honored, among other figures in the industry. Ahead of the event itself, several stylish A-listers took to the red carpet to pose for photographs.

And while it was difficult to narrow down our favorite looks from the night, we couldn’t help but notice that stars like Monica Barbaro, Zendaya and Florence Pugh all went with a common theme in their threads: monochromatic or sparkly ensembles featuring elements that would look just as dazzling at a holiday party as they did on the red carpet. Get a closer look below, and take note for your upcoming social calendar that anything black and sparkly is seriously in style.

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

The Top Gun: Maverick star wore a head-turning black Valentino gown featuring a low cowl neckline with a bedazzled bralette beneath. Barbaro’s designer dress, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, also featured a thigh-high slit up one leg, which allowed the actor’s black pointed-toe pumps to peek out.

Zendaya

Zendaya | Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Once again, Zendaya and stylist Law Roach created red carpet magic together with a stunning ensemble. The Dune star’s strapless gold dress was pulled from designer Giles Deacon’s fall 2007 ready-to-wear archives, and featured sculptural hips and plenty of fringe detail. To complement the dazzling gown, Zendaya wore accessories by Rolex and Chopard.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Like Barbaro, Pugh opted for a Valentino gown last night, but the East of Eden star’s dress was comprised of a soft pink fabric with a gorgeous train. The actor’s off-the-shoulder gown featured a bedazzled bodice, while Pugh accessorized with a dazzling necklace and strappy silver heels.

Inde Navarrette

Inde Navarrette | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

The Obsession star dazzled in Dior, and Navarrette’s look was further enhanced with archival jewelry by Tiffany & Co. Styled by Enrique Melendez for the ceremony, Navarrette also collaborated with makeup artist Kayli Rachelle and hairstylist Marc Mena on her glam for the evening.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Cruz, no stranger to Oscar territory, brought an elegant black-tie aesthetic to the red carpet with a gorgeous gown featuring a single shoulder strap and feather detail along the bustline. A pop of color, courtesy of the Vicky Cristina Barcelona star’s scarlett lipstick, and a beautiful partial up-do made her look a total standout.

More SI Lifestyle celebrity news