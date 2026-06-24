Hanna Cavinder’s Sweet MOH Speech at Haley Cavinder’s Wedding Has Us Teary-Eyed

On Saturday, June 20, Haley Cavinder tied the knot with Jake Ferguson. The former collegiate basketball star and NFL tight end—who got engaged back in April of 2025—celebrated the occasion with a stunning ceremony and elegant reception in Miami, surrounded by their family and friends.

Among those aforementioned “family and friends” was someone who happens to fill both roles for the couple: Haley’s twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, who was the bride’s maid-of-honor. And on Tuesday, June 23, Hanna brought her nearly one million Instagram followers to tears by sharing a video of her full MOH speech.

In the black-and-white clip—which Hanna humorously captioned, “MOH (made of hanna) speech 🎤”—she stepped up to the microphone to give a toast to both her twin sister and her new brother-in-law, praising their romance, as well as the close-knit friendship the three have formed. Wearing a sleek black strapless gown with her blonde hair slicked back in a chic up-do, the MOH’s touching speech left the audience laughing and crying in equal measure.

“Hello everyone, for those that don’t know me, I don’t know how you got the invite,” Hanna quipped before diving in. She first spotlighted Ferguson and the kindness he showed not only to his partner but to her, as well, stating in part, “People joke he’s the ‘brother I never wanted,’ but Ferg is everything I’d hope for a brother to be.”

Shortly thereafter, Hanna turned her attention to her twin sister, which was when someone suspiciously started chopping onions in the same space where we were writing this article. A wild coincidence! Joking aside, the twins’ sweet bond was on full display as she shared a glimpse into their dynamic, stating that—while Haley was only three minutes older—she “always carried herself like the older sister.”

She concluded her speech with a promise, stating, “No matter how life changes, where it takes us or who we become, you will be the biggest part of me, no matter what ... Ferg, you’re still stuck with us too.”

Needless to say, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house (or in the comment section on the video) after Hanna finished her toast.

“BRB throwing up again,” Haley quipped in the comment section of the post, later adding, “I'm still not okay.”

“I love you two!! Best twin of honor 🥹💘,” hair stylist M.J. Snyder, who worked on Haley’s tresses for the event, penned.

“video gets more blurry the further u watch 🥲🥲🥲🥲,” fellow athlete Talia von Oelhoffen joked. “love u 2”

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