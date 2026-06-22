Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson Tie the Knot in Gorgeous Miami Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson! The athletic power couple tied the knot at The Biltmore Hotel Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., on Saturday, June 20, and the retired basketball player could not have made for a more beautiful bride.

The University of Miami graduate shared a carousel of gorgeous snapshots from her nuptials on Instagram this afternoon, starting with a sweet snapshot of her and Ferguson sharing a kiss at the altar.

Cavinder, 25, wore a gorgeous custom Galia Lahav gown for the occasion, featuring a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and extravagant train. She styled her hair in a slicked-back and sophisticated bun with a veil cascading behind her in several photos, all of which she credited to Nathaniel Clark Weddings. Meanwhile, the groom wore a crisp white suit jacket paired with a black bow tie and slacks. Following the ceremony, Cavinder changed into a voluminous white mini dress for the reception to celebrate with the couple’s friends and family.

“Mr & Mrs,” the newlyweds captioned their joint Instagram post of wedding pics on Monday, June 22, where they also tagged their vendors, from the wedding planner (Michelle Rago Destinations and Lara Filella) to the florist (Petal Productions).

Cavinder and Ferguson, who shared an exclusive first look at their wedding with GQ, told the publication that planning their special day was very much collaborative and they weren’t too extreme when it came to any one aspect of the wedding. “I’m very type A with scheduling and stuff,” Cavinder stated. “But I never was like, ‘It’s my wedding day, let’s go to Pinterest!’ I’m not a big detailed girlie about flowers. I just have never been to a wedding and judged the flowers. I wish I had that in me!”

Plenty of friends chimed into the comments section to wish Cavinder and the Dallas Cowboys tight end well as they embark upon marriage.

“CONGRATS 🥹🤍🤍🤍,” model and content creator Ellie Thumann gushed.

“Stunning!!! Congrats!!! ❤️,” Paralympic swimmer Ali Truwit chimed.

“Congrats!!!!!” sportscaster Erin Andrews cheered.

“speechless,” Haley’s twin sister, Hanna, wrote.

In addition to sharing sneak peeks from their special day on Instagram, Cavinder posted several wedding-related TikTok videos, including an overview of the ceremony and reception along with her dress reveal.

Next up, Cavinder and Ferguson are set to enjoy a honeymoon in the Bahamas, per GQ. Congratulations to the happy couple!

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