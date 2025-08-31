Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: The Proud Partners Supporting the Team This Season
With the start of the NFL season comes the start of our personal favorite aspect of football: the fabulous and fashionable WAGs!
And few are more stylish than the wives, girlfriends and partners of the gentlemen repping Kansas City on the decorated Chiefs. We wanted to take a moment to introduce you to these incredible partners—and to celebrate their stunning style and endless passion for the sport.
So with that in mind, here are all the partners who can relate to Taylor Swift’s famous lyric change from the Eras Tour, proclaiming, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” throughout the 2025-26 season:
Taylor Swift (Travis Kelce)
Hey, speaking of Swift—she’s a newly minted fiancée this year! After a whirlwind two years of dating, Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced on Aug. 26 that they officially plan to tie the knot.
Swift and Kelce famously collided after the latter attended her absurdly popular Eras Tour in 2023 when she came to the Chiefs’ own Arrowhead Stadium. While they unfortunately didn’t cross paths at the time, they did connect a few months later, and Swift shocked the world after attending a Chiefs game that season to support Kelce—because he knows how to ball, and she knows Aristotle.
Brittany Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)
High school sweethearts, the Mahomes have been together since March 2012, per PEOPLE. The pair got engaged in September 2020 before getting married in March 2022—almost exactly 10 years after they initially started seeing each other. The pair have three children, welcoming their daughter in 2021, their son in 2022 and their second daughter in early 2025.
Mahomes is also an athlete in her own right as a former soccer pro and current co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League team, the Kansas City Current. As a wife and mom, Mahomes is an active WAG, and can often be seen on the sidelines cheering on her partner—and always in style, we might add, as she’s been seen everywhere from the Met Gala to the pages of SI Swimsuit.
Zoei Billions (Marquise “Hollywood” Brown)
The fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Brown, Billions’s incredible style is impossible to ignore on or off the field (like, just look at this photo?! It should be in the dictionary next to “WAG”).
While the length of their relationship is undisclosed, with the pair opting to keep most of their personal life private, Us Weekly reported that the couple welcomed a son together in March 2019. They got engaged in early 2024, announcing the exciting news with an adorable Instagram post sweetly captioned, “Meet The Browns 💍❤️🤞🏿.”
Randi Chenal (Leo Chenal)
The Chenals got engaged in December 2021, with Leo sweetly announcing the news on Instagram with a caption reading, “Can’t wait to start the next chapter of my life with my better half ❤️.” They were wed shortly after in early 2022 before the linebacker was officially drafted to the Chiefs in May of that same year.
In the time since, the two have grown their family by two, welcoming their adorable daughters in 2023 and 2025, respectively.
Isabelle Butker (Harrison Butker)
The Butkers have been married since 2018—tying the knot shortly after Butker joined the Chiefs as a kicker—and have three children together.
Gabby Esposito (Trent McDuffie)
Esposito first hard-launched her relationship with Chiefs cornerback McDuffie via an Instagram post in May 2024, coyly captioning the photo, “oops!! been in such good company I almost forgot to mention…🫶🏼.”
Then, earlier this year, Esposito celebrated her boyfriend’s team making it to the Super Bowl by giving fans a look at their romantic reaction to the AFC Championship win on TikTok—appropriately including a clip from Swift’s song “The Alchemy.”
Layla Murray (Matt Araiza)
Murray is the girlfriend of Chiefs punter Araiza, who joined the team in 2024 after being released by the Buffalo Bills back in 2022, per Sportskeeda.
While there is currently little public information available about the pair, the two regularly post sweet photos together on social media. Murray is also often seen proudly repping the team colors—a true boss WAG move!
Laura Kruk (JuJu Smith-Schuster)
Kruk is an online fitness coach, and she got engaged to the Chiefs receiver in September 2024, according to The New York Post. (And the proposal photos looked like something out of a fairytale, taking place on a boat right at sunset—it doesn't get more romantic than that, honestly.)
Often seen in the stands sporting a smile and some customized Kansas City gear to support her fiancé, Kruk certainly has this whole WAG thing down pat.
Ana Demmer (Creed Humphrey)
Demmer, a decorated former volleyball player, keeps her relationship with Creed private, with little information available on when the pair got together. However, she recently opened up about their relationship on The Kingdom Queens podcast earlier this month, telling the hosts what it’s like to date someone in the NFL and why they work so well together.
“What it comes down to is [that] Creed is such a good person to navigate life with,” Demmer shared. She went on to add, “At the end of the day, he is just the most amazing partner, and he makes it really easy.”
Emily Winchester (James Winchester)
While these two lovebirds keep their relationship private, the Chiefs’ long snapper and his wife still post snapshots together on social media every once in a while, giving fans a glimpse at their decade-long relationship.
These sneak peeks into their life also give fans a sense of Emily’s fantastic fashion sense, as she often rocks Chiefs red on the red carpet to support her partner.
Olivia Storm (Mike Caliendo)
And last but certainly not least, we have the definition of newlyweds—literally! Storm and Chiefs offensive lineman Caliendo were just married on Aug. 26, and the couple’s breathtaking wedding was featured in an exclusive spread for PEOPLE. In the feature, Storm shared both her vision for the event and her hopes for the future.
“We’re so excited to continue learning and growing together as one—building a home, starting a family and embracing everything life has in store," the WAG exclusively told the outlet. “At the heart of it all, we truly are the best team.”