Kylie Jenner Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Viral Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Moment

Kylie Jenner has been all over our social media this week after her appearance at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

At the annual event on Sunday, Oct. 18, the mogul surprised the audience—including longtime boyfriend Timothée Chalamet—by strutting her stuff on the runway in the iconic $50 million Fantasy Bra. For those unaware, the now-viral moment marked a major catwalk comeback for the diamond-encrusted top, last seen at the 2018 show before the brand’s runway hiatus in 2019.

And on Monday, Oct. 19, Jenner took fans behind the scenes, sharing a vlog-style YouTube video with her 12.3 million followers.

Jenner takes fans along for an angelic ride

To start the nearly 10-minute-long video—which has already been viewed over 3 million times since it was posted—Jenner opened up about her nerves regarding the feat. She also revealed that Victoria’s Secret had asked her to be part of the show “months” ago. “I grew up watching the Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, and of course, how could anyone say no?” Jenner said, adding, “I feel grateful that I'm able to experience it. I want to look back on life and be like, ‘I did that.’”

Jenner then met with the showrunners and her fellow models, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from backstage as she discussed styling and glam options. She also shared clips featuring her view from the runway during practice. Then, she cut to the day of the show, where she and her team prepared for the internet-breaking moment in a room cheekily labeled “Project Fantasy.”

She then ended the vlog with footage from her runway walk, capturing the crowd’s surprised reaction as they cheered for the star. She then made her way backstage, where she celebrated with her team and took photos with her fellow models.

To watch Jenner’s full behind-the-scenes vlog on YouTube, click here.

Kylie Jenner | Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Followers are applauding Jenner’s viral VS moment

As noted above, the feat marked a major moment for Jenner, and the live audience at the show were far from the only ones cheering on the reality TV sensation. In the YouTube comments, many followers applauded Jenner’s angelic runway turn.

“I legit teared up when everyone started cheering for her like it was her childhood DREAM!!!!” One user penned.

“The way Stormi and Aire are just admiring her walking!” A commenter added, referring to the star’s two children.

“This is literally a huge moment in pop culture history ❤,” another fan concluded.

If you missed Jenner’s runway debut, no worries! The full 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is still streaming on the brand’s official YouTube channel; click here to watch.

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