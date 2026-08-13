Kylie Jenner Is Alo’s Latest Campaign Model: Shop Her Picks Here

Just over a week after announcing Bella Hadid as its fall campaign star, Alo has added Kylie Jenner into the mix. The reality television star and entrepreneur was unveiled as the athleisure brand’s newest model earlier today, Thursday, Aug. 13.

In a reel posted to the brand’s official Instagram account, Jenner’s voiceover could be heard as serene imagery flashed on the screen, including the model clad in Alo gear. “When do you feel most like yourself? How do you make time to slow down?” Jenner posed before adding, “I’ve learned to protect my peace. I feel most like myself in the quiet.”

In a press release, Jenner added, “Some of the most meaningful parts of my life happen when no one’s watching. Those moments of stillness are what help me feel grounded and present, and I’ve learned to protect them. That’s what I love about this campaign—it reminds us that taking care of yourself starts with making space for the things that are yours alone.”

A longtime fan of the brand, Jenner’s new campaign with Alo seems like an incredibly organic fit. In an interview with W magazine, the 29-year-old businesswoman opened up about how the partnership came together.

“Honestly, I’ve been wearing Alo for a while now ... I genuinely love wearing it, so getting to finally do a full campaign together feels really special,” she told the outlet, later adding, “Even when I’m home and no one’s going to see me, I still want to feel good. I love something cozy I can basically live in all day.”

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Among the items Jenner modeled forAlo include the brand’s Alosoft Intuition Bra ($68), Alosoft High-Waist Intuition Capri ($98) and Splendor Bra ($68), all of which are available in a variety of colors, including a limited-edition pink marshmallow colorway. While the Intuition Bra features a halter neckline, the Splendor Bra has a criss-cross back, both of which we’ll be adding to cart ASAP. Additionally, the High-Waist Intuition Leggings have built-in compression and we particularly love the V-shaped waistband.

Plenty of Alo’s followers showed their support for the campaign in the comments section, where fans chimed in with feedback like “yesss kylie 😍😍” and “This is actually so beautiful😍.” “Mother!” someone else declared, while another user added “GO KYLIE GO👏.”

Shop all of Alo’s new arrivals for women here.

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