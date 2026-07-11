Millie Bobby Brown Reveals the Aspect of Motherhood She Found Most Surprising

Actor Millie Bobby Brown is getting candid about motherhood in a new interview with The Female Quotient. In a video published to the outlet’s YouTube channel on Thursday, July 9, the Stranger Things star opened up about everything from her newest project, Enola Holmes 3, which is now streaming on Netflix, to life with her sweet family of three.

Brown tied the knot with husband Jake Bongiovi on May 18, 2024 in a small family ceremony before having a larger bash with loved ones that October. In August 2025, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post that they had adopted a baby girl. “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they wrote at the time. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

Since then, Brown and Bongiovi have kept their family life largely out of the spotlight. However, when asked what aspect of motherhood surprised her the most during the Female Quotient interview, Brown was happy to share her relatable response.

“Something I didn’t expect was like, not caring at all about what others think of you or say about you,” Brown told the outlet. “You immediately become so obsessed with this child that you’re like, nothing else matters. It gives you so much more perspective and you’re just a bit like, ‘Oh, I don’t really care.’ Like, it’s a time waster, especially when you’re raising a child. I couldn’t believe that when she was born, that that immediately kicked in.”

Part of the segment, which was shared on the Female Quotient Instagram feed, earned plenty of comments from individuals who felt seen by Brown’s point of view. “A true mother learning to establishing priorities,” one person noted, while someone else concurred with a simple, “Amen sis.”

In addition to her shifted priorities, the Nineteen Steps author stated that while she has always had a protective nature about her, her “mama bear” tendencies have kicked into high gear since becoming a mother.

“And then I also have like, no problem in standing up for her in any circumstance,” Brown shared. “I have no problem in telling people to back off. And I think that kicked in more than ever. I’ve always been a bit of like, I’d say like a mama bear, like to anyone in my life. But you know, when it comes to now, you know, your child, you’re just like, I will take you down.”

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