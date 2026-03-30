Fans Are Calling Out This Sweet Detail in Millie Bobby Brown’s Latest Photo Dump

Millie Bobby Brown shared a life update in the form of an Instagram carousel on Sunday, March 29, and plenty of the actress and author’s 72.2 million followers are pointing out the same thing in her comment section.

The Stranger Things star’s photo dump opened with a cute mirror selfie of Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi. The 22-year-old actress wore a black lace top with spaghetti straps and was captured in profile, her chin-length bob styled impeccably, with a pair of glasses her only accessory. Bongiovi, 23, wore a slightly sheer white button-up shirt with one hand perched on his hip and the other on a doorframe.

And while fans always love seeing new snapshots of the pair, the majority of fans called attention to a different picture in Brown’s carousel: The third slide, which captured the couple’s infant daughter’s tiny hand perched on their dog’s leg.

“The baby’s hand ❤️❤️🥹,” one of Brown’s followers observed.

“The baby fingers on the dog’s leg 🥰😍,” actor Birdie Borria added.

“The tiny hand with no wrist 😭,” someone else gushed.

“Aww, her little hand🥹❤️,” another fan concurred of the sweet capture.

Last August, Brown and Bongiovi announced via Instagram that they had welcomed a daughter. “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” a joint post from Aug. 21 read. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

Though the famous couple have kept their sweet life as a family of three mostly under wraps (including their daughter’s name) thus far, Brown has occasionally spoken out about the joys of parenthood since becoming a mother.

“It’s been a beautiful, amazing journey—she’s taught us so much already,” the Enola Holmes star told British Vogue in a November 2025 interview. “Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.”

Brown’s latest photo dump included a random assortment of additional snapshots, including a close-up bouquet of flowers, a blurry pic of her and Bongiovi out on the town and a photo of the actress alongside a pig. She and her husband, who tied the knot in May 2024, live on a farm in rural Georgia, where they care for a variety of animals.

“me and mii's,” the Nineteen Steps author captioned her post.

More celebrity news