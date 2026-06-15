Paige Spiranac’s New Vlog Series Explores ‘What Female Golfers Never Talk About’

For her latest YouTube vlog, Paige Spiranac linked up with fellow content creator and golfer Karol Priscilla to, as Spiranac quipped in the YouTube video’s caption, “play some beautiful courses and chase birdies all while spilling some serious tea.”

Spiranac and Priscilla get real on the green

The 40-minute-long vlog—which was titled “What female golfers never talk about”—kicked off with Spiranac introducing the episode as part of a new series on her channel, wherein she’d be joined by “some of [her] most favorite women in golf.” She then introduced Priscilla: a fellow influencer and golfer known for her beauty and lifestyle content. Spiranac went on to explain that she’d be interviewing Priscilla as they took part in a two-person scramble, with the specific goal of seeing how many birdies they could make as a team.

From there, the two played the Crosby Club in San Diego, chatting about everything from how they both got into the game to which celebrities were sliding into their DMs. About halfway through the vlog, Priscilla asked Spiranac if she “still has fun” playing golf, given how long she’d played and how much of her content was dedicated to it. Spiranac confirmed that she still does, but admitted she still gets “frustrated” when she makes mistakes.

“I think it’s like: I did play at a high level, so I do know, like, where I can play,” Spiranac explained. “And when I just have no idea what’s going on, it gets a little frustrating. But then I remember it’s like, ‘Hey, you’re not practicing. You’re not giving it the time that you used to, and so this is just your new normal, and that’s okay. ’” Priscilla concurred, echoing the sentiment in her own feelings about the sport.

You can watch Spiranac’s full vlog on YouTube here!

Fans share their thoughts in the comments

After the video was posted on Spiranac’s YouTube channel on Friday, June 12, fans of both golfers were quick to stop by the comment section to share some love, as well as their excitement for future episodes in Spiranac’s latest series.

“Always thankful for your friendship! Thanks for having me on! ❤,” Priscilla herself penned below the video.

“Omg the collab I’ve been waiting for!!!” One user declared, with another commenter adding, “Legit my two favorite women in golf in one vid! Great job, ladies!”

“One of the best course vlog style videos I’ve seen recently!” Another fan noted, “Great guest and awesome golf.”

So, if you loved this new series as much as we did, be sure to follow Spiranac on YouTube to catch her next vlog!

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