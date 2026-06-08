Paige Spiranac Shows Off ‘Coolest Putter in All of Golf,’ and We Have to Agree

Paige Spiranac has long been known for her standout style on the green, and this week she showed fans that this passion for fashion also extended to her gear. The popular golf content creator took to Instagram to show off her new favorite putter, which she described to her 4 million loyal followers as the “coolest putter in all of golf.”

Spiranac shows off signature style

For the short Instagram Reel shared on Sunday, June 7, the content creator rocked a signature Spiranac look. Sporting a coordinating set comprising a crisp white mini skirt, a heather gray tank and an oversized white collared shirt, the content creator wore her long blonde hair up in a ponytail for an afternoon round. She also opted for a summer-friendly glam, rocking natural skin, strong brows and a pop of red with her manicure.

In the clip, she proudly showed off a new item from Swag Golf. Spiranac has partnered with the company before, which offers an array of colorful gear options to ensure your day on the course is anything but boring. The athlete specifically highlighted a putter, which she noted had “an iridescent shaft, a hot pink skull grip and a hot pink on the head.” She then flipped the head of the putter over to reveal “the best part”: a comic-style cartoon of Spiranac wearing sunglasses, declaring “I don’t give a putt!” In the caption, Spiranac quipped, “The only problem is that I do in fact give putts lol.”

“Literally the coolest,” one fan penned in the comment section, agreeing with Spiranac. Meanwhile, another asked, “Yes. Where do I buy one?” to which Spiranac responded, “At @swaggolfco!” At the time of this article’s publication, the content creator’s exact putter doesn’t appear to be available on the website; however, the brand has plenty of other options to shop for the time being! You can check out more on the brand’s official website.

Spiranac supports the Women’s U.S. Open

Spiranac’s trip to the green to show off her putter was only part of her busy weekend, as the content creator was also on location to support the Women’s U.S. Open, which ran from Thursday, June 4, through Sunday, June 7. Ahead of the competition, the golfer took to X (formerly Twitter) to recap what about the athletes stood out to her, specifically noting “how great their tempos are.”

And on Sunday, Spiranac celebrated the winner, Nelly Korda, on her fantastic performance. Korda came out on top of the competition, finishing at 8-under par for an impressive victory. Once again taking to the app, the content creator exclaimed, “Wow, Nelly Korda is unstoppable! What an incredible final round!”

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