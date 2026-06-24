Taylor Swift Performs Classic Song Per George Kittle’s Request at Tight End University

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift joined her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at the annual Tight End University event for a second year in a row. And for a second year in a row, she also surprised the audience with a live performance—but this time around, the song in question came by request from another NFL superstar: the San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle.

What song did George Kittle request Taylor Swift sing at TEU?

In case you missed it last year, Swift hit the stage at the event—which was founded by Kelce and Kittle alongside Greg Olsen in an effort to build community among players ahead of the regular NFL season—to surprise the audience with a rendition of “Shake It Off.” As noted above, the new tradition continued in 2026, as the record-breaking recording artist appeared onstage again with country singer Lainey Wilson.

“We have a special request by a very special tight end, who wanted to hear a particular song—and that tight end is named George Kittle. Let’s go!” Swift declared right as the intro to her hit track “Love Story” began. The crowd cheered, singing along to every word as the two singers turned the solo into a duet. During their performance, Swift—who has been engaged to Kelce since August of 2025—also showed off her impressive ring, further igniting the audience’s excitement

Swift sported a stunning black strapless gown with a unique asymmetrical hemline for the evening, which included a skirt lined with sparkling details all the way up her leg. The high slit also gave fashion fans a peek at her metallic heels, which coordinated expertly with the rest of her look. The darker outfit was a stark contrast to her day look for the event: the Lydia Jacquard Mini Dress by SIMKHAI, featuring a shimmering buttercream fabric and delicate floral pattern.

Fans have two new favorite Swifties: the Kittles

Of course, fans of the artist in attendance were overjoyed to see her back, as were those watching from home. In the comment section on Tight End University’s video of the moment shared on Instagram, fans declared their love for not only Swift but for Kittle’s excellent song selection.

“Nobody loves ‘Love Story’ like @gkittle loves ‘Love Story’ 😂,” one commenter quipped.

“Surprise song o'clock for George I see 🥺💛,” a fan added, referencing Swift’s Eras Tour, wherein she’d perform two “surprise songs” every show.

“The queen knows what her people want,” another concluded, adding, “❤️ seeing her surrounded by her soon-to-be husband and husband friends who totally get her is just magic.”

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