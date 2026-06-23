Taylor Swift’s Tight End University Look Is Sweet, Chic and Ready to Shop

Taylor Swift is clearly in her mini dress era, and we have plenty of proof to back this fan theory up, given all of her recent red carpet choices!

June has proved to be a jam-packed month for the pop sensation, as she kicked things off by releasing her latest single, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” for Toy Story 5. She attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film, walking the red carpet in a sweet off-the-shoulder mini dress by Erdem before performing the touching tune onstage before being joined by legend Randy Newman for a duet of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

And on Monday, June 22, the recording artist stepped out again, this time to celebrate her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at the annual Tight End University event, wearing—you guessed it!—another obsession-worthy mini dress.

Swift appeared at the annual event for a second year in a row, making headlines after she first joined Kelce there last June. Per the event’s website, Tight End University was founded in 2021 by Kelce, along with fellow NFL stars George Kittle and Greg Olsen, to bring the players together and build community ahead of the football season.

While posing for photos with Kelce and his fellow founders, Swift wore a sleek mini dress by SIMKHAI, featuring a shimmering fabric and a timeless floral design. “Serving peak summer romance, the singer embraced one of the season’s sweetest trends in a feminine floral mini in a buttercream hue,” a statement shared with SI Lifestyle about the ensemble noted. “Equal parts playful and polished, the look was perfectly suited for a summer night celebrating football. ”

And if you’re looking to twin with Swift and also enter your own mini dress era, we have great news for you! At the time of this article’s publication, the mini dress Swift sported at the event is still available for purchase on the designer’s official site.

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Lydia Jacquard Mini Dress | SIMKHAI

Available in sizes 00 through 14, the Lydia Jacquard Mini Dress comes from the designer’s Spring 2026 Women’s Collection. The unique garment boasts a structured, square-cut neckline and sturdy straps for a chic, secure fit. Overall, this daring mini dress is perfect for dressing up (as Swift did) with heels and dainty jewelry or dressing down with a pair of sandals or flats.

Please note: per the designer’s website, the piece is currently available for preorder, with orders placed now shipping “mid-September.”

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