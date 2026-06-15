Zendaya and Tom Holland Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Photo Call

Babe, wake up! Zendaya and Tom Holland just walked a red carpet together for the first time in several years. The couple attended the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid on Monday, June 15.

While the pair, who are rumored to have tied the knot earlier this spring, have been spotted out together on the regular, the last time they attended a red carpet event with one another was in Los Angeles in 2021 for the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland and Zendaya | Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

For the photo call in Spain, Zendaya sported a strapless black Christian Cowan gown with a thigh-high slit and a fringed skirt. Styled by Law Roach, the 29-year-old Euphoria star accessorized with a Rolex and Stéfère jewelry. Roach, who has worked with Zendaya for years, posted a video of his client’s look to Instagram earlier today, which caused plenty of fans—and the gown’s designer—to chime into the comments section with praise.

“We [desperately] need this press tour! So excited,” Brad Goreski gushed.

“WE’RE AWAKE AND READY,” Vanessa Funes added.

“Best thing to wake up to! Love u Law 🖤,” Cowan wrote.

“Serving as always 🔥😍,” a fan applauded.

“You did a great job as always. She looks sooo stunning 🤩,” someone else concurred.

In addition to her eye-catching ensemble, Zendaya wore her cropped pixie cut in a slicked-back style and pulled the look together with some incredible glam, featuring flirty lashes and a lined lip. Meanwhile, Holland posed for pics alongside his partner on the red carpet while clad in a black jacket, slacks, tie and shoes with a contrasting red button-up peeking out from underneath.

The famous pair, who first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, coupled up shortly thereafter. They got engaged in 2025, and earlier this year, wedding bell rumors swirled after Roach teased that the pair’s nuptials had already taken place. When the stylist was asked about the couple during a red carpet interview, he playfully told Access Hollywood, “The wedding has already happened, you missed it.” Since then, neither Zendaya nor Holland have addressed the rumors head on, though the actress did talk about the subject briefly on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March.

Tom Holland and Zendaya on the red carpet in 2021 | Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Whether or not they have tied the knot, we’re thrilled to see the famous couple back on the red carpet together! Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which also stars Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Jacob Batalon, hits theaters on Friday, July 31.

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