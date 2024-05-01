Here’s How Supermodel Tyra Banks Is Challenging Misconceptions About Aging
SI Swimsuit legend Tyra Banks had no qualms about reaching her milestone 50th birthday last December. In fact, the supermodel is proudly embracing her current stage of life, she indicated in a recent interview with People. She’s also working to test unrealistic standards when it comes to growing older.
“I like to challenge misconceptions about aging by saying, ‘Child, I’m 50,’” she told the outlet. “... I could not wait to be 50 because I felt it was a rite of passage to be my true self. I have bitten my tongue, said the right thing, try to please everybody my entire life. And now, I speak my truth. I demand respect. And it feels good. I can’t wait until 60 comes along because I’m probably going to be cursing everybody out.”
The three-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, who is also a proud mother and entrepreneur, practices what she preaches. Banks regularly posts on her Instagram account about self-love, not only appreciating herself, but encouraging her 7.2 million followers to do the same.
“I now have these little wrinkles on the corner of my mouth and I’m kinda feelin’ them,” she wrote alongside a stunning selfie in January. “What are you [loving] about yourself these days?” Fan replies included those who mentioned they’re embracing weight gain or appreciating their laugh lines.
The America’s Next Top Model creator rightfully landed within the pages of People’s Beautiful Issue, where she also discussed everything from changes in beauty ideals over the years to the one style trend she regrets (thin eyebrows!).