Olivia Culpo Posts Carolina-Themed Instagram Video After Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Traded by Panthers

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo is getting sentimental. The SI Swimsuit model posted a nostalgic video as an ode to North Carolina, a state she has spent a ton of time in thanks to her NFL star boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, and his six seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

McCaffrey, 26, and Culpo, 30, have been dating for three of those years, but apparently, the city of Charlotte won her over quickly. The Los Angeles resident and Rhode Island native was a supportive girlfriend and regular attendee of Panthers games.

“This city stole my heart and I’ll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special,” she captioned her post. “I’ll miss you all so much and you’ll always hold a special place in my heart.”

McCaffrey, a Stanford alum, was traded to the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday and played his first game with the team on Sunday.

“I’m so proud of you Christian,” Culpo added. “Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I’ve called home for the last 8 years ❤️ Niners Nation, let’s go!”

Culpo’s video featured sweet clips of football highlights, her on the sidelines, boat rides, dinners with friends and cute couple moments all to the sound of James Taylor’s “Carolina in My Mind.”

“Ps- to all of my LAX to CLT flight attendants on American Airlines, love you guys and thank you for the heavy pours,” she continued. “I won’t be seeing you as often but we had a good run 🍷😅.”